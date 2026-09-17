Special screening to be held in memory of former County Mayor Joe Carroll

A special screening of the highly acclaimed How to Defuse a Bomb: The Project Children Story will be held in memory of former County Mayor Joe Carroll next month.

The event, organised by Cork County Council and Project Children, aims to celebrate his legacy and will take place in Skibbereen Town Hall on Thursday, October 8 from 7pm.

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Cork native and co-founder of Project Children, Denis Mulcahy will be in attendance. The decorated former NYPD detective has dedicated his life to building bridges between communities and started the initiative alongside his brother 40 years ago.

The programme, of which Mr Carroll became a supporter, brought more than 23,000 children, from both sides of the Troubles, to America to mingle together and experience a summer without the threat of violence.

The documentary, narrated by Liam Neeson, details the efforts of this initiative and shows how ordinary people can change the world. Those who would like to attend are asked to register in advance through the dedicated Eventbrite page.