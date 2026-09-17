Appeal over Bantry plan for hub and music venue

Council’s decision to grant permission for West Cork Music’s ambitious project is questioned

AN appeal against a new concert venue and education hub for West Cork Music (WCM) in Bantry has been lodged with An Coimisiún Pleanála.

Paul Leech, who divides his time between Dublin and Crookhaven, and has family connections in West Cork, submitted an initial observation to Cork County Council’s planning department in May after WCM lodged its application.

He suggested the proposed development is in the wrong place, would be flooded during the design-life of the project, is driven by zeal rather than a broader cultural provenance, will result in an inferior experience to the current format, and would not serve the optimal future of Bantry’s and West Cork’s heritage and public realm.

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On August 19, Cork County Council granted permission for the demolition of a single storey retail warehouse building at the former GW Biggs site at Bridge Street, close to Bantry library, and the construction of a 271-seat auditorium, a dedicated education and rehearsal space, a café, and a public plaza.

In addition to a multi-purpose auditorium, the council agreed to the construction of a linked three-storey education hub with a ground floor café and bar, teaching and education room, and a multi-purpose performance space.

Siobhán Burke, WCM’s venue development manager, confirmed to the Southern Star: “An observation was submitted earlier in the year, after West Cork Music lodged its planning application.

“Our organisation, and our design team, led by the award-winning McCullough Mulvin Architects, took the suggestions into account as they worked on refining their plans and the additional information requested by Cork County Council during the summer.

“Now that an appeal has been lodged with An Coimisiún Pleanála in response to the granting of planning permission… we will respond through the appropriate channels.”

She added: “Observations and appeals are part of a healthy planning process, and we welcome all constructive feedback that contributes to us achieving the best possible outcomes for our project and our community.”

Mr Leech lodged his appeal on September 9 describing himself as “a violinist and music lover”. He said he has been a supporter of WCM for three decades, and remains so. And he said he has “the interests of WCM at heart”.

By appealing the decision, Mr Leech expressed the hope that he would “save WCM, and Cork County Council, from perceived groupthink”.

As an architectural and engineering consultant, Mr Leech suggests that the local authority (as a significant funder) may have been subject to “unconscious bias” in its assessment of the application.

Mr Leech suggested: “At best this planning application is premature.” He claims there are substantial issues to be addressed, such as the flood risk, fire risk, impact on residences, its impact on an architectural conservation area given the limited street frontage, acoustic and noise issues, internally and externally, as well as the lack of parking in that area, and in the town generally.

Mr Leech pointed out that there are 64 public parking spaces on the site, at present, and if these were removed there would be a nett deficit of 144 spaces, taking the 80 parking spaces required for the venue into consideration.

“I respectfully submit the application should be refused so that the project may be more sustainable reconfigured [and] be worthy of substantial public monies,” of about €20m.

Earlier this week, catering firm MP O’Sullivan confirmed that it would be closing what was the GW Biggs warehouse in Bantry, but continuing to serve its customers through its established delivery service.

The company said it is engaging directly with employees affected by the warehouse closure and is exploring opportunities for them within the wider M&P O’Sullivan business.

In a statement M&P O’Sullivan said it welcomed the granting of planning permission for a new music and education venue on the site occupied by their business describing it as “a significant boost for the town and the wider West Cork region”.