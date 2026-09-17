Kilmacabea’s campaign ends in pain as St Nick’s strike late to clinch premier junior knockout spot

St Nick’s 2-10

Kilmacabea 1-10

BRENDAN KENNEALLY REPORTS

KILMACABEA went into this McCarthy Insurance Group Premier Junior Football Championship encounter at Macroom on Friday knowing that a draw would get them through to the knock-out stages.

Their opponents, St Nick’s, needed a win to maintain their interest in the competition. The stakes were high for both clubs and the intensity of the contest bore testimony to that fact.

But, in the end, it was the city men who came out on top, leapfrogging Kilmacabea to take the second qualifying spot in Group 3.

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Kilmacabea, in their first season at this level, were forced to line out without the injured Damien Gore, a major blow. Nonetheless, they were superb in the opening quarter, defending well and exciting in attack.

Gore’s replacement, Liam McCarthy, opened the scoring with a sixth-minute point, the ball landing on top of the Nick’s net. Eamonn Shanahan pointed the first of his six points from frees one minute later.

From the kick-out, Cork hurler Robert Downey set up a point for Jack O’Sullivan, but Kilmacabea then scored three points in a row – a beauty from Ian Jennings, followed by two from Shanahan – one from a free and one from play, as they led 0-5 to 0-1 after 13 minutes.

In the 16th minute, Jack O’Sullivan had a point for St Nick’s, and three minutes later came the goal that changed the pattern of the game. St Nick’s attacked up the left flank and when the cross came over Robert Downey, heading goalwards like an express train, took possession in his stride and blasted to the Kilmac net from close range.

The goal brought St Nick's level and they really never looked out of contention subsequently with Downey directing operations from midfield.

Kilmacabea had a quick reply with a Shanahan free, but then missed two glorious scoring opportunities. St Nick’s had points from Danny Morris and Jack O’Sullivan, before Conor McCarthy took a pass from Ryan Long and fired in a second goal for the Blackpool men in the 28th minute, 2-4 to 0-6.

Kilmacabea came back with a magnificent goal – Ian Jennings winning possession on the left wing before cutting in through tackles to unleash a powerful drive to the net. When the whistle blew for the interval, only a point separated the teams, 1-6 to 2-4.

The third quarter was evenly contested, the sides level on three occasions. An Eamonn Shanahan point had Kilmac level within a minute before he nudged them in front. McCarthy levelled for the city men, then substitute Rhys Dunne was fouled on his first touch and McCarthy pointed the resultant free, but it was all square again after 44 minutes, 1-9 to 2-6, when Eamonn Shanahan pointed a free after a foul on Liam McCarthy.

Damien Gore was introduced for Kilmacabea, but Nick’s got a huge boost when in the 54th minute, a foul on Rob Downey yielded a free that Jack O’Sullivan kicked off the ground for a two-pointer that broke the deadlock.

Jack O’Sullivan added a super point to open up a three-point gap before corner back Dave Dunlea fisted a Nick’s point as the regulation time ended.

Kilmacabea pulled a point back from a Shanahan free and laid siege to the St Nick's goal. The frenetic activity ended when Kilmacabea goalkeeper Colin McCarthy lashed a low 14-metre free towards the crowded goal-line, the ball was blocked and the rebound belted in again. When held this time the final whistle sounded much to the relief of St Nick’s.

Scorers

St Nick’s: J O’Sullivan 0-7 (2pf, 1f); C McCarthy 1-1; R Downey 1-0; D Dunlea, D Morris 0-1 each.

Kilmacabea: E Shanahan 0-8 (6f); I Jennings 1-1; L McCarthy 0-1.

St Nick’s: Ross Cronin; Dave Dunlea, Oisín O’Connell, Ciarán Horgan; Fiachra O’Driscoll, Eoghan Varian, Zach Lynch; Robert Downey, Seán Horgan; Ryan Long, James Morrissey, Danny Morris; Jack O’Sullivan, Kieran Kelleher, Conor McCarthy.

Subs: Rhys Dunne for Long (37), Simon Kennefick for Kelleher (49), Ben Heffernan for Horgan (52).

Kilmacabea: Colin McCarthy; Darren Whooley, Liam Tobin, Dara Tobin; Sam O’Driscoll, Martin Collins, Diarmuid O’Callaghan; Keith Whelton, Ian Jennings; Owen Tobin, Ray Shanahan, Donncha McCarthy; Eamonn Shanahan, Joe Collins, Liam McCarthy.

Subs: John Keating for Collins (39), Damien Gore for McCarthy (52).

Referee: Alan Hourihan (Aghinagh).