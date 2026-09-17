Cork man still coming to terms with EuroDreams win

One Cork man is still coming to terms with the fact he claimed a EuroDreams prize, even after attending National Lottery HQ.

It comes after the anonymous winner claimed the Tier Two prize, which means he will receive €2,000 every month for the next five years. Unlike many winners who discover their prize straight away, he only realised he had won after hearing from the National Lottery Claims Team.

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“I genuinely hadn’t realised I'd won," he said. "The claims team were trying to get in touch with me and when they eventually did, I kept checking everything over and over again. I must have looked at it a hundred times and I still couldn't believe it.”

“When the claims team said ‘congratulations’ on the phone, my reaction was just, ‘Oh my God!’ It was complete disbelief,” he said, adding that the monthly payments will be going towards some long planned home improvements.

Players wanting to become Ireland’s latest EuroDreams winner can purchase tickets in-store, through the National Lottery app or on the website. Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language.