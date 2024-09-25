Macroom welcomes new homes

THE portal for the new affordable housing in Macroom will open on September 30th for people to apply.

The development at Masseytown contains 15 homes and at least 30% of these will be reserved for the people of the Macroom Municipal District area.

Welcoming the project, local Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan pointed out that five homes in the case of Masseytown will be reserved for people from the locality.

‘Applications will be made through the Council’s online portal. All you need to do is create an account and upload your relevant documentation,’ he said. There have been advertisements in local media from the Council in advance of the portal opening.

‘The portal will remain open for a few weeks after which time the Council will review the applications. They will then make direct contact with the applicants and send them on to the builder, who then will liaise with the applicant, and their solicitor,’ he said.

Deputy Moynihan has said that providing certain documentation during the application process is a vital step, and urges people to get their relevant paperwork ready to apply.

‘The key documentation people will need is their mortgage approval in principle from one of the pillar banks, bank statements are needed from all bank accounts, and the Help to Buy Revenue document that also verifies a buyer’s first-time-buyer status.’

Deputy Moynihan said that if applicants are not first-time buyers, but ‘fresh starters’, they will need court documentation, such as a divorce decree for example, or any other documentation. ‘Photo ID is important, and although a passport is specifically stated, a driver’s licence will suffice.’

Applicants should express an interest in a two or three-bedroom house, he added.