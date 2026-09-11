Kinsale welcomes Nao Santa María replica next week

KINSALE is set to welcome the Nao Santa María, a replica of the historic ship that played a role in the discovery of the Americas, next week.

The ship will stop off at the Mail Pier in Kinsale Harbour from September 17th to September 20th, with opening hours running from 10am in the morning to 8pm at night. The visit is part of its new historical outreach tour, with the ship set to visit 30 ports this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

During its stay, the Nao Santa María will open its decks to visitors of all ages, allowing them to explore the ship’s interior, discover life on board in the 15th century and learn about the details of the greatest nautical feat ever achieved.

It is described as a unique cultural and educational experience that transports visitors back to the era of the great navigators. The event is aimed at both the general public and schools and associations, with large groups needing to book ahead for organised visits.

The full scale replica was constructed over fourteen months and involved nearly a hundred professionals, ranging from shipbuilders, rope makers, sailors, and other maritime craftsmen, along with historians and engineers.

Launched in 2018, a crew of 20 men sail the ship with a mixture of historic rigour and modern technology, completing multiple tours around Europe while sharing the history of the vessel along the way. The lower part of the ship has been adapted as an exhibition area to highlight the important role the Nao Santa María played in the discovery of America.