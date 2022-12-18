Lobster pot charity Christmas Tree

FISHERMAN Eamonn O’Neill has recreated his famous lobster pot Christmas tree on the Pier Head to help raise funds for local charity The Well Project, an innovative, intergenerational project that brings three of Kinsale’s most valuable community groups together under one roof.

Kinsale Men’s Shed, KYSS (Kinsale Youth Support Services) and Kinsale Youth Community Centre now have a permanent home in the town’s former HSE dispensary. Funds raised by Eamonn will help them complete their renovations. This partnership of HSE and community is the first of its kind in Ireland and recognises the important contribution made by all three groups to the wellbeing of the wider community.

Eamonn’s inspiration came from a similar structure he spotted a number of years ago when he was fishing off the west coast of Scotland. The image stuck in his mind and he decided to recreate it and bring some festive fun to his home port. The 20ft structure is topped by a splendid illuminated lobster crafted by Eamonn in his own version of Santa’s workshop.

Local bars, businesses, families and individuals are invited to sponsor a Christmas bauble, made from a repurposed mooring buoy, for a suggested donation of €30. The Well Project is also running a competition to guess the number of lobster pots in the tree.

For further details visit The Well Project page on Facebook. The Well Project is also raffling a brand new 23 Kia Picanto, with tickets priced at €20; three for €50 or eight for €100.

To purchase visit www.idonate.ie.