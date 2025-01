West Cork is currently very cold with widespread frost, ice and lying snow.

All drivers are being advised to take care on the roads.

08.49am

Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí announced it will be closed today.

08.48am

Roads around Newcestown are very icy.

08.42am

Roads across West Cork are icy. The Fire Brigade has advised schools to delay opening until 11am.

08:37am

Hill past the Heritage Centre in Skibbereen is very icy.