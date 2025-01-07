Cork County Council Severe Weather Update – Tuesday January 7th

Cork County Council is advising people to avoid any unnecessary journeys due to widespread ice and dangerous road conditions across the county.

The Council’s salters and ploughs were operating throughout the night.

However, there are reports of hazardous conditions on roads that were recently treated.

The Council’s Crisis Management Team met this morning to assess the situation as Status Yellow Snow-Ice and Low Temperature warnings remain in place for the county.

Met Éireann has also a series of Status Orange Low Temperature/Ice warnings for Cork from 8.00pm tonight until 10.00am tomorrow morning and from 6.00pm tomorrow (Wednesday) until 11.00am on Thursday morning.

The potential impacts include dangerous travelling conditions on roads and underfoot, travel disruption and delays and animal welfare issues.

National primary and national secondary routes in Cork are passable with extreme care this morning.

However, don’t assume a road is safe even it is has been recently treated.

The majority of priority 3 routes remain untreated and are in very poor condition.

A full list of road treatment routes is available here: https://www.corkcoco.ie/sites/ default/files/2025-01/cork- county-council-road-treatment- routes.pdf

There are particularly dangerous conditions on the following routes:

There is an Artic lorry stuck on R585 at Cousane, the road is now closed

There are reports of ice on the N71 between Ballydehob and Bantry on elevated sections of road

The R576 from Newmarket to Rockchapel and Newmarket to Boherbue

The R579 from Banteer to Nadd remains closed however crews are working to reopen this route

The R576 from Newmarket to Rockchapel

The R619 from Bweeng to Donoughmore

The R515 Charleville to Milford via Newtownshandrum

The R578 Newtownshandrum to Newmarket via Dromina, Bog Cross and Freemount

The R578 Newmarket to Ballydesmond, Newmarket to Boherbue

The R577 between Ballydesmond and Boherbue.

If your journey is essential, please slow down, drive with caution, and be aware of other road users.

Allow extra time for your journey.

If a road has been treated by a gritter or snowplough, do not assume that the road is safe to travel.

There may still be underlying snow or ice which would make the road hazardous.

Cork County Council’s Emergency Line remains open on 021 4800048 to report any issues.

The Council is continuing to liaise with the HSE and other agencies throughout the severe weather which is expected to last until the early hours of Friday, January 10th.

Mallow, Fermoy and Dunmanway Swimming Pools will open from 10.00am until 5.00pm today.

The Council’s Mobile Library service will be suspended for the day and will therefore not be operating. Mallow Civic Amenity Site will also remain closed today.

Cork County Council will continue to provide updates on www.corkcoco.ie and across the Council’s social media channels @Corkcoco.

Key Safety Messages: