Cork County Council Severe Weather Update – Tuesday January 7th

Cork County Council is advising people to avoid any unnecessary journeys due to widespread ice and dangerous road conditions across the county.
The Council’s salters and ploughs were operating throughout the night.
However, there are reports of hazardous conditions on roads that were recently treated.
The Council’s Crisis Management Team met this morning to assess the situation as Status Yellow Snow-Ice and Low Temperature warnings remain in place for the county.
Met Éireann has also a series of Status Orange Low Temperature/Ice warnings for Cork from 8.00pm tonight until 10.00am tomorrow morning and from 6.00pm tomorrow (Wednesday) until 11.00am on Thursday morning.
The potential impacts include dangerous travelling conditions on roads and underfoot, travel disruption and delays and animal welfare issues.
National primary and national secondary routes in Cork are passable with extreme care this morning.
However, don’t assume a road is safe even it is has been recently treated.
The majority of priority 3 routes remain untreated and are in very poor condition.
A full list of road treatment routes is available here: https://www.corkcoco.ie/sites/
There are particularly dangerous conditions on the following routes:
- There is an Artic lorry stuck on R585 at Cousane, the road is now closed
- There are reports of ice on the N71 between Ballydehob and Bantry on elevated sections of road
- The R576 from Newmarket to Rockchapel and Newmarket to Boherbue
- The R579 from Banteer to Nadd remains closed however crews are working to reopen this route
- The R576 from Newmarket to Rockchapel
- The R619 from Bweeng to Donoughmore
- The R515 Charleville to Milford via Newtownshandrum
- The R578 Newtownshandrum to Newmarket via Dromina, Bog Cross and Freemount
- The R578 Newmarket to Ballydesmond, Newmarket to Boherbue
- The R577 between Ballydesmond and Boherbue.
If your journey is essential, please slow down, drive with caution, and be aware of other road users.
Allow extra time for your journey.
If a road has been treated by a gritter or snowplough, do not assume that the road is safe to travel.
There may still be underlying snow or ice which would make the road hazardous.
Cork County Council’s Emergency Line remains open on 021 4800048 to report any issues.
The Council is continuing to liaise with the HSE and other agencies throughout the severe weather which is expected to last until the early hours of Friday, January 10th.
Mallow, Fermoy and Dunmanway Swimming Pools will open from 10.00am until 5.00pm today.
The Council’s Mobile Library service will be suspended for the day and will therefore not be operating. Mallow Civic Amenity Site will also remain closed today.
Cork County Council will continue to provide updates on www.corkcoco.ie and across the Council’s social media channels @Corkcoco.
Key Safety Messages:
- Wintry showers and icy surfaces will lead to difficult travel conditions
- Road conditions will be hazardous, even where roads are gritted, slow down, drive with caution, be aware of other road users and allow extra time for your journey.
- Drivers travelling longer journeys are advised to be aware of conditions right along their route, as the weather may vary significantly across different parts of the country.
- Public transport may also be affected by this spell of wintry weather; people are advised to check with service operators for the latest updates in their area.
- Take extra care while walking: footpaths etc. can be extremely hazardous/slippery due to ice
- Check on elderly, vulnerable and isolated neighbours
- Keep your phone charged and take it with you on all journeys. In an emergency dial 999 or 112
- The Be Winter Ready website https://www.gov.ie/en/
campaigns/aa78b9-be-winter- ready provides further advice on preparing for severe weather.
- Monitor Met Éireann forecasts and/or visit https://www.met.ie/ for the most up to date information. Information is available across social media platforms and other news media sources.
- ESB Emergency Services can be contacted at 1800 372 999. The public can monitor www.PowerCheck.ie.
- Uisce Éireann Customers can check their website and social media channels for updates and can report any issues or concerns via its 24/7 customer care centre at 1800 278 278.
- People are advised to conserve water, and visit https://www.water.ie for advice
- Farmers are advised to take all precautions when dealing with livestock and possibly working alone
- Those travelling by air should allow plenty of time for their journey. Passengers seeking updates regarding specific flights should contact their airline directly.