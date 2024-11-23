LIVE UPDATES: Storm Bert hits West Cork

STORM Bert closed in on Ireland last night, replacing the recent cold Arctic airmass.

A red weather alert was issued by Met Éireann at 12.00 on Friday lasting until 10.00 am Saturday, November 23rd.

A status yellow rain warning will remain in effect until noon on Saturday, November 23rd and a further alert for wind is set to last until 2 am on Sunday, November 24th.

15.40 pm: Reports of heavy flooding between Ballineen and Dunmanway near Manch Wood. Take care on approach.

15.25 pm: Road R637 Drinagh to Dunmanway at Drinagh lake flooded and closed.

🌊 Road R-637-171 is impassable due to FLOOD. Townlands on this road are: Drinagh East, Currabwee, Drinagh West. Details emailed. 📱 Get free SMS and email alerts for your area from Co. Cork Alerts:https://t.co/4APD7N8K0J — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) November 23, 2024

🚦 Road R-588-47 is now passable. Townlands on this road include Clonomara, Castletown, Ballaghanure, Sleenoge. Details emailed. 📱 Get free SMS and email alerts for your area from Co. Cork Alerts:https://t.co/JghRfeEkU5 — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) November 23, 2024

14.11 pm: Cork County Council crews are on site operating pumps on Mill Rd (R593) Skibbereen.

13.23 pm: The R588 Coppeen to Enniskeane Road remains closed this afternoon. The R588 is also closed south of Enniskeane. Motorists are advised to never drive through flooded roads, the depth of the water can be deceiving.

13.22 pm: Cork County Council update following Status Red Rainfall Warning for West Cork

🌊 Road R-613-51 is impassable due to FLOOD. Townlands on this road are: Ballinrea South, Knockmore, Ballea, Carrigaline West. Details emailed. 📱 Get free SMS and email alerts for your area from Co. Cork Alerts:https://t.co/t2i2MiauFd — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) November 23, 2024

12.33 pm: Anyone with cars in O'Riadas carpark in Macroom are asked to remove them as it is flooding quickly.

Inside The Flour House Bakery in Riverstick after it flooded overnight due to the torrential rain. (Video: Brian O’Mahony)

12.26 pm: Update from Cork County Council - Following extreme rainfall, floodwaters are rising at various locations throughout the county.

Motorists are advised to avoid driving through floods.

Council crews continue to assess and address issues.

Flooding can be reported to the council's out-of-hours number (021) 4800048.

12.23 pm: The R587 from Dunmanway is impassable at Ardcahan Bridge. The road leading from the R586 to R587 passing Dunmanway Hospital is passable to Murray Brother Tarmacadam entrance. Around the hospital is now okay.

12.05 pm: Tree down at Maulnarouga, road impassable. Reported to Cork County Council. Flood at bottom of Keel Hill (near Ahiohill Church) road impassable unless you have a jeep.

12.05 pm: TFI local link service disruption - Routes 253 and 254 - Sat 23rd Nov 2024. Both Routes 253 and 254 have to divert off the usual route between Kinsale and Ballinspittle due to a fallen tree. Route 254 cannot serve Ballinadee until further notice due to fallen trees.

11.17 am: Heavy flooding on the way out of Belgooly towards Cork. Bridge is completely blocked.

11.10 am: Big tree down on the 50km zone from Kinsale petrol station towards Pewter Hole Cross.

11.09 am: Reports coming in that Ballylickey to Dunmanway via Kealkil is passable but water on the road in places so drive carefully.

Dunmanway to Macroom road is closed.

The area around Dunmanway Hospital is flooded.

Dunmanway to Enniskeane is passable.

🚧 Road Updates: A section of R613 from Ballea Waterworks to the roundabout near Carrigaline is being closed at present. The R603 from Klbrittain to Bandon is impassable and is expected to remain so for a number of hours. — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) November 23, 2024

Flooding near Skibbereen water treatment plant near Ballyhilty Bridge.

A power outage was reported just outside Lisavaird. Estimated restoration time is 14.00.

Gougane Barra’s lake is full from the rain and the R584 is becoming impassible at Beal Ath’n Ghaorthaidh. (Gougane Barra Hotel on Instagram)

🚧 Roads Update: High tide in Bantry has passed without incident. Cork County Council crews continue to be deployed across the county. The R588 Copeen to Enniskeane road is now closed due to flooding. pic.twitter.com/8Jjtu9oNW8 — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) November 23, 2024

🚧 Cork County Council Crews are responding to flooding at the Castletownkeneigh turn off from the R588 in West Cork. Crews are also attending a fallen tree at Westview, Cobh. Although the Status Red warning has been lifted the effects of the rainfall event and strong winds… — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) November 23, 2024

The power outage outside Clonakilty was restored at 10.06 am this morning. The Carrigaline outage is estimated to come back online at 10.30 am.

🚧 Road update: R587 at Ardcahan Bridge is closed. Issues such as flooding and road damage can be reported to the Council’s Emergency Out of Hours number (021) 4800048. In the event of an emergency call 999 or 112. pic.twitter.com/9Ii22p9n9I — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) November 23, 2024

🌊 Road R-587-167 is impassable due to FLOOD. Townlands on this road are: Demesne, Derreens, Derrylahan, Ardcahan. Details emailed. 📱 Get free SMS and email alerts for your area from Co. Cork Alerts:https://t.co/Sl54vTc9YQ — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) November 23, 2024

The Flour House Bakery in Riverstick got flooded overnight due to the torrential rain. A fire truck was pumping out the water (Video: Brian O’Mahony)

Flooding reported on the N71 Bantry Road about 3 miles from Kenmare. Please drive with caution.

Flooding on the R594.

Met Éireann has advised that a yellow weather warning for wind will remain valid from 17.00 Saturday, November 23rd until 02.00 Sunday, November 24th.

Possible impacts include:

• Fallen trees

• Debris, loose objects displaced

• Difficult travelling conditions