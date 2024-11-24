Breaking: Water issues in both Clonakilty and Dunmanway after Storm Bert

UISCE Éireann has said this morning that it is working to address supply interruptions that some customers in both Dunmanway and Clonakilty may be experiencing, as a result of the impacts of Storm Bert.

‘Our priority is the provision of clean safe drinking water to communities and the safety of water services staff who work to make that happen,’ they said.

Due to mechanical problems at the Clonakilty plant following Storm Bert, the production capacity at the facility has been impacted.

Customers in the following impacted areas may experience reduced pressure or loss of supply: Clonakilty, Aghamilla, Ballyduvane, Cahermore, Clogheen, Currahevern, Darraram, Kilkeran North, Kilkeran South, Lisavaird, Rathbarry, Shannonvale, Tawnies, and surrounding areas.

Niall O’Riordan, operations lead with Uisce Éireann said some customers supplied by the plant may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. ‘We understand how disruptive unplanned outages are and we regret the inconvenience caused. Crews have been on site throughout yesterday and into late last night and continue to carry out works. We expect water supply should be restored by 10am Monday 25th November.’

He said that ‘as per best practice’ most homes and businesses will have on-site water storage to provide a backup source of water for sanitation purposes. ‘Following return of supply, it typically takes two to three hours for normal supply to fully be restored to all areas as the water refills the network, especially for those on higher ground or at the end of the network,’ he added.

In Dunmanway, it said, the local plant has been impacted ‘due to poor raw water quality’ from storm flooding. The water may be appearing brown out of taps.

‘The turbidity of the incoming water for treatment remains high. For this reason, the treatment plant has shutdown,’ it said.

Turbidity is a measure of the level of particles such as sediment, plankton, or organic by-products, in water.

‘Reservoirs in the area are now depleting ,meaning customers in these areas are likely to be impacted by an unplanned interruption to the water supply. Uisce Éireann is working to restore the water supply as quickly as possible to impacted customers,’ it said.

Customers in Dunmanway and surrounding areas will be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages.

'Following return of supply, it typically takes two to three hours for normal supply to fully be restored to all areas as the water refills the network, especially for those on higher ground or at the end of the network.'

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours. The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates, please see the Water Supply updates section of water.ie

Uisce Éireann has launched a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at www.water.ie

Customers in Fermoy in north Cork are experiencing similar problems.