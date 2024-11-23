Cork County Council update following Status Red Rainfall Warning for West Cork

CORK County Council is advising motorists and the public that conditions remain poor throughout the county after heavy rain and strong winds overnight. Storm Bert continues to have an effect with localised flooding, debris on roads and fallen trees across the county.

The Council’s Crisis Management and Onsite Coordination teams met throughout the night and the Severe Weather Assessment Team convened again this morning.

Council crews and Cork County Fire Service were deployed throughout the night and continue to monitor and respond to issues. Conditions are expected to remain challenging throughout the day and into tomorrow.

Floodwaters are continuing to rise at some locations across the county and motorists are advised to never drive through flooded roads, the depth of the water can be deceiving.

A Status Yellow Wind Warning comes into effect at 5.00 pm this evening and will remain in place until 2.00 am tomorrow morning. Met Éireann forecasts that possible impacts include fallen trees, debris, loose objects displaced and difficult travelling conditions.

ESB Networks is highlighting the dangers posed by fallen live wires and is advising the public to stay away from fallen cables and to report such cases immediately to 1800 372 999.

Issues such as flooding and road damage can be reported over the course of the weekend to Cork County Council’s Emergency Out of Hours number (021) 4800048.

In the event of an emergency call 999 or 112 and request the Fire Service, Ambulance Service, Gardaí or Irish Coastguard as appropriate. DO NOT assume others will do this.