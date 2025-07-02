Last push against Kinsale mussel farm as petition reaches 5,500

THE wave of resistance against an industrial-scale mussel farm in Kinsale has swelled with over 5,500 people – roughly the entire population of the historic West Cork town - signing a petition.

Dozens of individual and organisational appeals have been submitted to the Aquaculture Licence Appeals Board citing ecological and economic concerns over the farm licensed for 23 hectares.

The petition calls for the licence, granted in May to Waterford-based Woodstown Bay Shellfish Ltd, to be revoked.

The operation would allow for bottom-culture mussel farming using dredging across a zone long used by swimmers, kayakers, sailors, and crab fishers.

The site lies adjacent to Dock Beach, a popular public amenity and unmonitored but locally treasured bathing area.

Environmental advocate Dr Marc Ó Riain said: ‘We’re asking Minister Heydon to exercise his authority to revoke this licence in the public interest.’

Among the most serious concerns raised in formal appeals is the presence of protected seagrass beds in the proposed dredging area.

The site is also adjacent to the 17th-century James Fort, a designated national monument, and the remains of a historic blockhouse at the mouth of the Bandon River.

Tourism stakeholders are also sounding the alarm. The application references six potential new jobs — but tourism operators argue this is outweighed by the risks to Kinsale’s €70 million annual tourism economy.

The licence claims the site is within designated shellfish waters, a statement refuted by Cork County Council.

Protest actions in the harbour — including a flotilla of over 110 vessels and swimmers — have drawn significant media attention.

A decision from the Appeals Board is expected later this year.