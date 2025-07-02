No lighting for part of delayed Bandon walkway

COUNCIL officials have defended the controversial €3.5m extension to the Clare O’Leary Walk in Bandon – even though it has no lighting.

At a meeting of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District, Cllr Ann Bambury (SD) said she has been contacted by numerous people about both the cost and the delay to the project, which was due to open in May and is being overseen by TII (Transport Infrastructure Ireland).

‘The entrance to a house on the hill where the extension is seems to be the most contentious part of the project. People want value for money and is there a maintenance plan for the project?’ she asked.

‘People are bit disgruntled too that the walkway isn’t linking into Innishannon or anywhere in particular considering the amount of money being spent on it. Our roads in Bandon need funding too and it’s a bit conflicting that €3.5m is being allocated for such a short walkway.’

She was told by Council officials that there will be no public lighting going from Billy Cahalane’s service station to the start of the extension of the walk.

Senior executive engineer Richard Cahill said the finish of this extension will be of a very high standard and will not require maintenance.

Municipal District Manager for Bandon Kinsale Padraig Barrett told councillors that the current Clare O’Leary Walk was a ‘stranded walkway’ which had unsafe access and parking and wasn’t connecting to either Bandon or Innishannon.

He said the project has taken time but it is being done to a very high standard and there was a choice to do it or not do it.

The 2.8km extension to the Clare O’Leary Walk under the Active Travel Scheme is expected to open next month after suffering a number of delays and setbacks.