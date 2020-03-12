LIVE Corona: what's cancelled across West Cork and beyond

In light of the government statement about cancelling gatherings of over 500 people out of doors and 100 indoors, a number of organisations have announced cancellations.

We will update this story as we get more information.

WORKING ARTS STUDIO SKIBBEREEN

Due to the sensible and responsible precautions being taken to limit the spread of Covid-19,

we have cancelled tonight's exhibition opening of Michele O'Connor Connolly's 'The Conversation is Open'.

We regret any inconvenience cause but know that you will agree with and support our decision.

Go raibh míle maith agaibh, stay healthy, Paul & Marie.

MACRA NA FEIRME

In an effort to protect its members and reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission, Macra na Feirme has suspended all competitions, face-to-face meetings, events and international travel until further notice. 'This is an unprecedented situation and it is imperative that we all play our role in helping government succeed in protecting the Irish public from Covid-19,' said Thomas Duffy, Macra na Feirme national president. Macra na Feirme sent a notice out to members on 12 March 2020, notifying them of the immediate suspension of activity. Macra na Feirme National Office staff have been advised to work from home until further notice but staff can be reached by email and where possible on their mobiles. 'As an organisation that serves young people, our foremost concern is the health and wellbeing of our members and staff. The government has sent a clear message that Covid-19 is a public health threat and we do not take those concerns lightly' stated Macra na Feirme chief executive Denis Duggan. In regard to club and county activity including meetings, instructions have been given to members to suspend all meetings and make use of technology to ensure social distance.

ACCESS CREDIT UNION

As the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak has now entered the 'Delay Phase', Access Credit Union (formerly Skibbereen and Bandon Credit Unions) is taking the necessary steps to ensure continued service and access to funds. ‘We have a robust business continuity plan, and in the unlikely event, that we have to close our branches you can still have access to your funds online or through your current account and our member service team will be there to answer your calls,’ they have said. ‘The continuity plan is continually being reviewed, and we have put measures in place to allow staff to work remotely, so the credit union can continue delivering services to our members and answering queries as they arise.’ For now, business continues as usual, and all branches remain open. In a statement, Access added: ‘We have introduced new hygiene measures in our branches. All of our tellers are wearing gloves to minimise any possible transmission and, we have marked one-metre spacing in our queue lines, and we ask members to keep this gap from other people while waiting in the queue. If you do not want to visit the office or want to set up online banking or open a current account, please follow the links: Go to https://www.accesscu.ie/Register-for-Online-Access to register for online access to our Online Banking facility or go to https://www.accesscu.ie/Current-Account to open a Current Account. Keep an eye on www.accesscu.ie as well as social media for further updates.

CORK COUNTY COUNCIL MEETINGS

Cork County Council wishes to advise that there will be a number of changes to its current meeting schedules. Divisional meetings scheduled for Monday March 16th have been cancelled. All Municipal District meetings together with all other committee meetings, such as Strategic Policy Committee, scheduled up to March 29th have been cancelled. The Development Committee meeting schedule for Friday March 20th has also been cancelled.

Cork County Council’s Full Council meeting scheduled for Monday March 23rd will take place. However, in the interests of staff and public health this meeting will not be open to the public or members of the media. The meeting will take place with a minimum number (quorum) of members in attendance in order to conduct statutory business only. Any statutory business scheduled for MD meetings next week will automatically go to full Council on March 23rd.

Cork County Council will continue to review its service arrangements in light of this emerging situation.

REFUNDS FOR CANCELLED EVENTS

Refund of Special Exemption Orders for Events Cancelled due to Coronavirus COVID-19

Applications for refund of Special Exemption Orders for events cancelled due to Coronavirus COVID-

19 will be accepted for any events cancelled between March 13th 2020 and March 29th 2020.

Documentation to be provided to apply for a refund:

• Completed Fee Refund form

• A copy of the licence granted in court confirming the stamp paid, and a licence date between March 13th March 2020 March 29th 2020. The date ranges for refunds due to cancellation of events will be kept under review and in line with

any further Government announcements.

ELEANOR SHANLEY AND MIKE HANRAHAN

The above gig, scheduled for Friday March 20th in Casey's of Baltimore, has been cancelled. The organisers hope to reschedule at a later date but if you are seeking a refund call 028 20197.

BANDON DISTRICT COURT

As there is no Judge available to take the list next Monday the court will be adjourned. This is not due to coronavirus and there are no decisions made, as yet, of any changes to other court dates as a result of the virus.

All custody remand cases shall stand remanded to the next Court to be held in the District which is Macroom District Court on March 18th March and all other matters are adjourned to the next sitting of the District Court in that Court Area which is Bandon on March 19th. To paraphrase the above: all custody cases to Macroom on the 18th and all other cases to Bandon on the 19th.

MASSES IN KERRY

From now to Thursday next: Regarding masses (daily and weekend) and other liturgies in the context of Covid-19 pandemic, the diocese of Kerry will celebrate no public masses this weekend or St Patrick’s Day. No public weekday masses will be celebrated.

TROCAIRE LENTEN APPEAL

Trócaire has taken the decision to cancel all public outreach activities in Cork and nationwide during the development agency’s Lenten Appeal. Trócaire CEO Caoimhe de Barra said: “Each year, our teams travel all over Ireland throughout Lent to deliver talks, exhibitions and other events aimed at highlighting our campaign and raising the funds needed to help millions of people around the world. 'This is a vital time of year for Trócaire’s fundraising, but the safety of our supporters, volunteers and staff comes first. In light of the risk posed by COVID-19, we believe it is the responsible decision to cancel these events this year. We have also taken a number of other steps to help in the fight to stop the spread of the virus, including cancelling all but essential travel from Ireland to our programmes overseas. Our teams around the world will continue to carry-out life-saving programmes, thanks to the generosity of people in Ireland. But we must do what we can to guard against spreading the virus and putting the people we work with at risk.' COVID-19 has been identified in five of the countries Trócaire works in. All currently have lower infection rates than the island of Ireland.' Cork can still donate online at trocaire.org/donate or by phoning 1850 408 408.

ARTS AND CULTURE

The Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan TD, has met with representatives from the National Cultural Institutions, The Arts Council and the wider arts community following the announcement of new, unprecedented measures to combat Covid-19 and protect public health. They discussed the measures announced and their effects on the organisations and the sector in general. It was decided to monitor the impact on the sector and to continue robust engagement in relation to the matter and to ensure continued cooperation in respect of implementing Government measures. The measures include the closure of all Cultural Institutions until March 29th. It is advised that indoor mass gatherings of more than 100 people and outdoor mass gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled. Organisations and individuals currently funded under the Arts Council Strategic Funding, Arts Centre Funding, Arts Grant Funding and Festival Investment Scheme, Round 1 have been advised that the Arts Council will honour all funding commitments that have been made to them and that there will be no financial penalties for organisations/individuals that are unable to deliver key activities/key services arising from the impact of the COVID-19 virus. Organisations that may face cash flow challenges during this time will be able to draw down up to 90% of their Arts Council funding commitment, with immediate effect. This should, in turn, assist them in honouring immediate financial commitments. Organisations are asked to prioritise commitments to artists – as this is a particularly challenging time for them. In relation to National Parks, visitor centres are closed but parks and reserves remain accessible to the public. Visitor facilities at National Monument sites which are operated by the Office of Public Works are also closed. All Gaeltacht, Irish language and island development organisations and island transport service providers are prefunded in order to ensure that they can meet their financial commitments until the end of May. This measure will provide a level of comfort for employees of these organisations and ensure that they continue to be paid as normal in the medium term at least.

DRIVING TESTS

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) sought and has received advice from the public health authorities who are managing this public health crisis. Based on that advice we are suspending all driving tests following the conclusion of the last test today Friday 13 March 2020. The suspension of driving tests will run until 29 March 2019 and this will be kept under review. We understand that this will cause inconvenience to our customers, but it is the correct measure to take given the public health advice concerning social distancing and given the personal nature of the driver testing service. RSA driver testers are in are close proximity to members of the public, in a confined space, for up to 40 minutes on each driving test. Those who have a driving test scheduled during this period will have the test rescheduled free of charge and we will be directly in contact with candidates in the coming days. Updates around the re-starting of driving tests will be published on rsa.ie and RSA social media. For those who wish to make a normal application for a driving test please be advised we are continuing to receive and process applications as usual. However, appointments will not be scheduled in such cases until the driver testing service resumes. Where there are exceptional circumstances eg. emergency and essential service drivers, needing a driving test, we will make all reasonable efforts to accommodate these customers.

GREAT IRISH BAKE

The Great Irish Bake for Temple Street, that was scheduled to take place this April, has been postponed until Friday, 5th June.

Temple Street Foundation has made the decision in light of the current COVID-19 situation to protect the well-being and health of supporters, patients and families around the country. The Great Irish Bake for Temple Street, proudly supported by Gem, will now take place in the summer and members of the public can register online or by phone to host their own baking event and help raise vital funds for sick children.

MERCY HOSPITAL

Between now and March 29th, the Mercy University Hospital has instigated

severe reductions in activity.

1. All out-patients appointments are cancelled with effect from

Monday next (March 16th) 2. All elective surgery is being cancelled with effect from Monday next (March 16th) 3. All day case procedures, inclusive of endoscopic and pain procedures are being cancelled with effect from Monday next March 16th). There will be exceptions to the situation to address critical needs. In such cases patients will be contacted directly by the hospital and provided with appointment details. Please do not attend the hospital unless you are contacted by the

hospital and provided with a specific appointment.

CORK COUNTY COUNCIL MEETINGS

Following a special meeting of party and group leaders this morning a decision has been taken to defer all Cork Council meetings until 29th of March and then re-assess the situation. The provision of Council services will continue to be provided where possible and will be monitored on a daily and weekly basis. Any issues of public concerns can be dealt with through elected members or Council staff directly over the phone. Any pending closing dates for grant applications will be extended and decisions on pending grant applications will be postponed for now.

TEACHERS' CONFERENCES

The three teaching unions, the ASTI, INTO and TUI, have today taken the decision to postpone our forthcoming Easter conferences. We have taken this decision having kept the developing Covid-19 situation under review over recent weeks and in light of the measures announced by Government yesterday. At all times, the health and safety of our members, our students and the general public is of paramount importance. We urge our members to follow all public health advice provided as our country seeks to deal with the challenges posed by this unprecedented health crisis.

MICHAEL COLLINS TD OFFICE

Cork South West Independent TD Michael Collins has closed his offices in Bandon, Skibbereen and Bantry until he gets further instructions and all clinics have been cancelled. He has advised anyone with queries to contact him on 086-3174606.

LONDON IRISH CENTRE

We are very sad to announce postponement of all four St. Patrick’s events at the Centre. We have taken this decision as a precaution, and in line with global actions being taken in response to the fast-changing coronavirus crisis. We are equally sad to announce that the London St. Patrick's Day Festival, for which we are Creative Partner, has been cancelled. The health and wellbeing of our vulnerable and elderly clients is our top priority. We are also very conscious of the safety of our audiences, artists, volunteers, and staff. We simply cannot justify bringing together crowds of people, especially the vulnerable, in the midst of this pandemic. Many months of planning and preparation went into our programme, so we postpone these events with a heavy heart. However, we will be back. As well as planning service continuation for our vulnerable clients, we are already working hard to reschedule events and will have updates soon. Full refunds will be made to all ticketholders who would like a refund. Any queries to [email protected].

NATIONAL TREE WEEK

Coillte in partnership with the Tree Council of Ireland has made the decision to postpone National Tree Week 2020 and all related public events until further notice. 'We understand this will disappoint many people who had arranged Tree Week planting events around the country, but we must prioritise the health and wellbeing of our communities.'

DE BARRA'S CLONAKILTY

All music events at DeBarras have been cancelled for the rest of March. Where shows are ticketed we are currently looking to reschedule them. Refunds are available at the point of purchase for these shows. However, if possible, to support artists, we would ask you to consider holding onto your ticket until dates are rescheduled. For more details visit debarra.ie

DOWN SYNDROME IRELAND

In the interest of public health and to help protect our members with Down syndrome, their families, our staff and volunteers from the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus, Down Syndrome Ireland has made the decision to postpone our planned World Down Syndrome Day Celebrations in the Phoenix Park on March 22nd until further notice.

Our annual Purple Run will take place at a future date to be agreed. Please note that all existing registrations will be valid for the new date. Down Syndrome Ireland is in urgent need of funds during this difficult time - donations of any size through www.downsyndrome.ie would be greatly appreciated.

WEST CORK RALLY

The Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally is has been postponed. Check out our Facebook page or the website for full details.

WEST CORK SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE

The 2020 West Cork Schoolboys League season was due to get underway this weekend - but the kick-off has been postponed until further notice.

GAA

All GAA at club, inter-county and educational level has been suspended until March 29th.

CORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

All CIT campuses will be closed from 6pm this evening (March 12th) as per Government instructions. This includes all campus locations:

CIT Bishopstown Campus

CIT Cork School of Music

CIT Crawford College of Art & Design

CIT Blackrock Castle Observatory

National Maritime College of Ireland

We will communicate further as appropriate

SKIBBEREEN AFC (SOCCER)

All football related activities at the club including schoolboys and adult levels to be cancelled until March 29th.

SKIBBEREEN FURTHER EDUCATION & TRAINING CENTRE

Skibbereen Further Education & Training Centre will remain closed until 29th March.

BALLINHASSIG VARIETY SHOW

Ballinhassig Variety Show cancelled. Show is being deferred. A new date will be announced shortly. Please keep your tickets as they will be valid for new dates. Keep safe everyone