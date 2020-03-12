This weekend's West Cork Rally in Clonakilty has been postponed

BY MARTIN WALSH

This weekend’s Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally will not take place after discussions between the Cork Motor Club, the local West Cork Rally Team and Motorsport Ireland.

A statement issued by the board of directors of the Cork Motor Club stated: 'The board of Directors of Cork Motor Club, organisers of the Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally, have after careful consideration made the decision to postpone the event. For the last 10 days, the organising team has sought advice from and complied with all guidelines from the experts in the HSE and Government agencies.

'Following the announcement earlier today by an Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, that all indoor gatherings of over 100 people and all outdoor gatherings of over 500 people should not proceed, the CMC team have made the assessment that our event must be postponed in order to protect public health.'

Motorsport Ireland are set to issue a statement later this afternoon when its expected they will confirm the suspension of all their motorsport events until March 29th.