WCSL 2020 campaign start has been postponed

THE start of the 2020 West Cork Schoolboys League season has been postponed.

The new campaign was meant to kick off this Saturday.

Following An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's statement earlier on Thursday in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic, the SFAI instructed 'all SFAI affiliated schoolboy leagues to suspend all football activities with immediate effect until further notice.'

The WCSL confirmed that the league start has been postponed: As per SFAI instruction, the new 2020 SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys League season due to start on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 has been postponed until further notice.