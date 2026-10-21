Cork farmers face €39m annual loss under proposed EU CAP budget cuts, council hears

THE proposed cut to CAP (Common Agriculture Policy) for Ireland by the European Union would result in an average loss of €39 million per year for Cork farmers and a €56.2 million hit to the county’s rural economy, a meeting of Cork County Council heard this week.

That would make Cork the most affected county according to the IFA with Tipperary coming in second with an estimated yearly loss of €22.9 million.

Cllr Nelius Cotter (FF) raised the motion and said there is “palpable fear” amongst farmers.

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He said the budget cut would see a €273 million loss to Cork farmers over the seven-year period of 2028-2034, costing every farmer in the county around €3300 per year. Cllr Cotter pointed out the proposal would see the CAP cut across the EU by 22%, with Ireland’s funding seeing 24% reduction, despite the overall EU budget increasing to €800 billion.

He said in the 1990s the CAP was 50% of the total budget, it currently sits at 30% but this proposal would see that cut in half. Cllr Cotter said the Irish government have the power to influence the proposal, with the Irish government holding presidency of the EU council until the end of the year.

He called for “the proposed €2.5 billion shortfall in the Common Agricultural Policy to be fully funded, and restored to existing levels”. He asked his fellow councillors for support in writing to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen; the European Commissioner for Agriculture Christophe Hansen; An Taoiseach Micheál Martin; EU Commissioner for Democracy Michael McGrath; and the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon.

His motion received cross party support with his colleague Cllr Frank O’Flynn saying Ireland must declare “hands off the CAP”, while Cllr Kay Dawson (FG) claimed that “now is the time to battle for it”.

Cllr Daniel Sexton (Ind Ire) warned the “knock on effects” the proposed CAP would have on LEADER funding could have serious effects on small, rural farms in West Cork and across the county.

Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) said the IFA figures Cllr Cotter revealed were “very stark” and would come as a big hit to the rural economy. He suggested that the agricultural budget was being cut to increase the military budget. Cllr Peter O’Donoghue (Aontú) agreed, claiming the EU has traded “food security for military security”.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.