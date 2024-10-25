Kinsale Food Tours says ‘ciao’ in Rimini

KINSALE Food Tours was one of nine companies from Ireland who joined Tourism Ireland at the TTG Travel Experience, Italy’s main B2B travel show held in Rimini, which was attended by influential tour operators, travel agents and leading Italian travel journalists and bloggers.

Over 400 commercial meetings were conducted on the Ireland stand. Suzanne Burns of Kinsale Food Tours attended the travel fair. Tourism Ireland highlighted shoulder season short breaks to Cork, Galway, Belfast and Dublin to the travel professionals attending the show – a key message in the organisation’s autumn programme of promotions in Italy.

Tourism Ireland also promoted Halloween as an iconic reason to visit the island of Ireland in autumn. ‘Our presence in Rimini provided an excellent opportunity for our partners to engage in around 400 commercial meetings and to spread the word about the many great things to see and do right around Ireland, ‘said Marcella Ercolini, Tourism Ireland’s manager in Italy.