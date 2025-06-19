News

Kinsale company Eli Lilly, celebrates family carers

June 19th, 2025 3:30 PM

By Southern Star Team

Ruth Rodgers, Caroline Poole, Peter Cox, and Tara Tibbs, with artists Emma Jones and Susan Buckley. (Photo: Peter Pietrzak)

A POWERFUL exhibition showcasing works by family carers is now on display at Eli Lilly and Company in Kinsale.

Each piece is inspired by the personal journey of one of 16 family carers from Cork or Limerick who took part in a number of creative workshops with North Cork textile artist Sarah Buckley.

National Carers Week is held annually in June to raise awareness of family carers who provide an estimated 19 million hours of unpaid care, saving the state around €20 billion each year.

As part of a three-year collaboration with Family Carers Ireland, Eli Lilly’s Kinsale employees will sell Heart of Gold pins to members of the public on the charity’s national fundraising day.

