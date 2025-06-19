FARM CLASSICS: New Holland FX 60 has a serious appetite!

Following up from last week’s article of green and yellow silage harvesters our attention now turns to another contender – New Holland.

Similar to other manufacturers, New Holland had taken its self-propelled harvester design to its limits with the 400hp 2405, which could trace its roots back over 15 years to the 2100.

The ‘05’ harvesters were replaced by the FX range in 1995.

The FX series harvester comprised of three models- FX300, FX375 and FX450 – the model denoting the harvester horsepower.

Manufactured in Zedelgem, Belgium, dedicated to forage and combine harvester production, the FX series had a domineering stance over the outgoing 05 series. The initial FX series are easily identified their black bonnet.

The FX range was updated in 1998 to the FX28, FX38 and FX58 with the FX48 and FX60 joining the line-up in 2001.

While all other FX models use Fiat Iveco engine, the FX60 uses a Caterpillar 14.6l six-cylinder turbo powerplant capable of producing 600hp respectively when sitting at the optimal 1800pm.

The cooling system is mounted ahead of the engine, with a rotary screen on each side of the harvester, cleaned of dust by a brush.

While other manufacturers rely more on belts and pulleys, the New Holland driveline is shaft-heavy with the blower directly driven by a drive shaft, with a spin-off gearbox going to the header for the pickup reel.

The main engine pulley belt is again attached to a long driveshaft going to the chopping cylinder which is 76cm wide – market leading with JD at 66cm and Claas at 75m.

Interestingly, the four feed rollers are hydraulically driven. The FX harvester is known for its serious appetite for grass and its outstanding blowing ability.

It is also somewhat infamous for electrical gremlins, and for also self-igniting when dust and dry grass accumulate around the blower.

The Discovery Cab is akin to the New Holland combine harvesters of the same era. The angular cab of the 05 series is replaced with curved glass accounting for 210 degrees of visibility.

Just as impressive is the complete absence of levers, which were replaced with a solitary joystick controlling all main harvester functions as well as hydrostatic drive.

Furthermore, the pillar mounted InfoView monitor provides constant digital feedback to the operator, on the entire harvesting process engine, performance, service, calibration and metal detection.

