The Mary Wallopers announces intimate DeBarra’s Folk Club gig

THE Mary Wallopers were formed by brothers Charles and Andrew Hendy and their friend Sean McKenna.

They began traveling the length and breadth of Ireland singing an collecting songs before expanding to a blistering 6 piece that has torn up the live circuit over the past 3 years.

With their 7 Drunken Nights Winter Tour of Ireland nearly completely sold out The Wallopers will be playing three massive festival gigs in Ireland this summer - and now announce a special intimate gig in DeBarra’s Folk Club on Thursday, July 17th .

Speaking on the upcoming gig, Ray Blackwell, manager of DeBarra’s says: 'Charles and Andrew Hendy’s first introduction to DeBarra’s folk club was in 2018, opening up for iconic Dundalk punk-folk poet Jinx Lennon. Since that memorable occasion, they've performed in DeBarra’s under multiple guises - The Mary Wallopers, T.P.M. and even hosting a legendary trad session on New Year’s Day 2020.

We are thrilled that The Mary Wallopers will be returning to DeBarra’s on July 17th for a special intimate show, amidst the roar of their incredible national and international success – it really feels like a full circle moment. The Mary Wallopers are real ones! Beir Bua, Mary Wallopers!’'

Tickets go on sale 10am this Friday, June 20th from www.debarra.ie