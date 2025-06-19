Health Minister to deliver Béal na Bláth oration in August

The Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill is to deliver the oration at this year’s Michael Collins Commemoration at the monument in Béal na Bláth on Sunday August 24th at 3pm.

Garret Kelleher, chairperson of the organising committee said they are delighted that that Minister Carroll MacNeill has accepted their invitation to deliver this year’s oration.

'Minister Carroll MacNeill has proven herself to be an exceptionally capable and competent minister in her roles as Minister for State for European Affairs, Minister for State in the Department of Finance and more recently as Minister for Health following her elevation to cabinet in January. She has a deep understanding of Irish history and we very much look forward to hearing what she will have to say in August,' he said.

Minister Carroll MacNeill said it is an ‘extraordinary honour’ to have been asked to deliver this year’s oration.

'This significant event allows us to remember and honour the legacy of Michael Collins, whose vision, leadership and unwavering dedication to our country and its people continue to inspire us all. His legacy of leadership and dedication to public service is something I see as I visit our healthcare community around the country and their unwavering dedication to caring for people. I am really looking forward to speaking at the commemoration and reflecting on Collins’ legacy and values.'

Tánaiste Simon Harris, who was Taoiseach last August, delivered the 2024 oration and in doing so became only the third serving Taoiseach at the time to deliver the oration at the annual event.