Winning €250m EuroMillions ticket purchased in Cork

A CORK retail store has made history, as the National Lottery officially confirms that the winning ticket for Tuesday’s (17th June) extraordinary €250 million EuroMillions jackpot was purchased in-store in the Rebel County.

This historic win marks a new milestone for the Irish National Lottery, setting the record for the largest prize ever won in the country.

This afternoon, the National Lottery has also confirmed that the €250 million ticketholder has made contact with the Prize Claims team.

The contact came after days of speculation as to who the winner of the life-changing amount is. This is the 18th win in Ireland of the EuroMillions jackpot since it started in 2004.

'We are absolutely thrilled to have heard from our EuroMillions winne'" said Emma Monaghan, spokesperson for the National Lottery.

'At this point, our priority is to give them the necessary time and space to make arrangements and let this life-changing news sink in. No other details will be revealed at this stage, however, the name of the winning Cork shop will be announced tomorrow.'