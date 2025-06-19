Skibbereen solicitor Tracie lands top award

SKIBBEREEN native Tracie Nolan has been recognised for her outstanding legal excellence at the LEAP 2025 Irish Law Awards.

Tracie, founder of Tracie Nolan Solicitors, was named Sole Practitioner of the Year at a gala ceremony on Friday June 6th at the Clayton Hotel on Dublin’s Burlington Road.

The Irish Law Awards are the most prestigious accolades in the legal industry in Ireland, celebrating innovation, dedication and excellence across all sectors of legal practice.

The Sole Practitioner of the Year Award honours an outstanding legal firm headed by a sole solicitor.

Tracie’s achievement reflects a distinguished career spanning over 30 years.

Her reputation for compassionate, strategic advocacy in family law has made her a respected and trusted legal professional throughout Cork and Munster.

Her ability to blend legal precision with empathy has consistently delivered favourable outcomes for her clients, especially in sensitive matters such as divorce, custody disputes and domestic violence cases.

Tracie shared her gratitude as she accepted her award.

‘I am both thrilled and honoured to be named Sole Practitioner of the Year,’ she said. ‘This recognition is a wonderful milestone in my legal career and a tribute to the incredible support of my clients and team. I am grateful to the judges and organisers for this honour.’

Tracie opened her own practice in Cork City in December 2023. While specialising in family law matters, the firm also offers conveyancing, probate and a wide range of family-related legal services.

With deep roots in West Cork and a BCL Honours degree from University College Cork, Tracie has brought decades of diverse legal experience into her own practice.

Her career journey, from a West Cork general practice to equity partnership and now to award-winning sole practitioner, demonstrates her dedication to legal excellence and ethical practice.