Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

Joe Carroll may be set for county mayor role

June 21st, 2024 11:52 AM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Joe Carroll may be set for county mayor role Image
Joe Carroll could be the next county mayor. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

Share this article

THE new county mayor is likely to be Skibbereen Fianna Fáil councillor Joe Carroll when councillors meet in County Hall this Friday for the annual general meeting.

It is understood that Fianna Fáil – with 19 seats – will keep its previous arrangement with the independents – with eight seats – and Labour – two seats – for the coming five-year term.

Fine Gael is the second biggest party with 17 seats, while Independent Ireland has four, Social Democrats has three, while Sinn Féin has one seat.

This would likely mean the next county mayor will come from Fianna Fáil and it is expected Skibbereen’s Joe Carroll will be elected on June 21st.

Joe Carroll was recently re-elected in the Skibbereen-West Cork local electoral area.

*****

Subscribe to our email mailing list for the best of West Cork straight to your inbox

Click here to sign up to our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

***

Read more about the elections in West Cork by clicking here.

***

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended