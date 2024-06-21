Joe Carroll may be set for county mayor role

THE new county mayor is likely to be Skibbereen Fianna Fáil councillor Joe Carroll when councillors meet in County Hall this Friday for the annual general meeting.

It is understood that Fianna Fáil – with 19 seats – will keep its previous arrangement with the independents – with eight seats – and Labour – two seats – for the coming five-year term.

Fine Gael is the second biggest party with 17 seats, while Independent Ireland has four, Social Democrats has three, while Sinn Féin has one seat.

This would likely mean the next county mayor will come from Fianna Fáil and it is expected Skibbereen’s Joe Carroll will be elected on June 21st.

Joe Carroll was recently re-elected in the Skibbereen-West Cork local electoral area.