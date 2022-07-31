Jennifer’s garden party raises €25k for two cancer charities

BY DYLAN MANGAN

THOUSANDS of euro was raised for cancer charities at a recent garden tea party held in Dunmanway.

The party was held in memory of local woman Jennifer Helen, who was diagnosed with cancer in December 2019 before passing away in July of last year, and organised by family members, including daughter Wendy O’Mahony.

Wendy said that they were ‘completely overwhelmed’ with the turnout, as a real mix of people came together to make the day memorable.

‘The generosity of neighbours has been amazing,’ said Wendy.

The idea came from Jennifer’s love of her garden. ‘We put together her love of her garden and flowers, and her love of a cup of tea, which is how we ended up with a garden tea party,’ said Wendy.

The amount of money raised so far has taken Wendy and the rest of the family by surprise. ‘I was hoping that we could raise close to seven or eight thousand, but at the last count we are close to €25,000,’ said Wendy.

The garden party was in aid of two Irish charities, Breakthrough Cancer Research (BCR) and the Cork University Hospital Charity.

BCR has strong West Cork ties as it funds Cork Cancer Research Centre which was set up by the late Prof Gerry O’Sullivan from Caheragh. Gerry died from multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer now being researched by them.

Money for the CUH charity will go towards supporting the Dunmanway Unit Oncology services who treated and gave Jennifer great care throughout her illness.

‘Cancer has touched an awful lot of homes,’ said Wendy. ‘We wanted to be able to do something to help.’

‘The whole thing has really grown a lot in the past week. We’re extremely grateful.’