Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa named Europe's leading island resort at World Travel Awards

Island life has never looked better for Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa, which was named Europe’s Leading Island Resort 2026 at the prestigious World Travel Awards ceremony in Montenegro held over weekend.

The latest accolade marks another major international achievement for the family-owned West Cork resort, which was named Ireland’s Leading Hotel 2025 at last year’s World Travel Awards.

Nestled between Inchydoney’s two Blue Flag beaches, just outside the colourful heritage town of Clonakilty, Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa has been welcoming Irish and international visitors to West Cork for more than 25 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest award sees the resort recognised on a European stage and reflects the distinctive guest experience it has built around its spectacular Atlantic setting, warm Irish hospitality, food and wellness offering.

Speaking about the award, Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa owner Des O’Dowd said:

“To be named Europe’s Leading Island Resort is an incredible honour for everyone here at Inchydoney. Following the award for Ireland’s Leading Hotel last year, to now receiving recognition at European level is something we are enormously proud of.

“Inchydoney is a very special place, but what really makes the experience is our team. Their warmth, care and commitment to our guests are at the heart of everything we do.

“We are also incredibly fortunate to be situated here in West Cork, with its spectacular coastline, exceptional food producers, craftspeople and wonderful sense of community. This award is something the whole team can be proud of, and we’ll certainly be celebrating here in Inchydoney.”

A firm supporter of Irish producers, and West Cork businesses in particular, Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa has long championed its local surroundings. Local food provenance is central to the hotel’s restaurant offering, with many ingredients sourced from producers across the region. Irish art, furniture and craftsmanship also feature throughout the property, helping to give the hotel a strong sense of place and connection to West Cork.

The accolade comes as Inchydoney continues to invest in the guest experience, while remaining firmly rooted in the location and character that have made it a favourite destination for generations of visitors.

The World Travel Awards recognise excellence across the global travel, tourism and hospitality industries, with voting involving travel industry professionals and consumers.

For more information on Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa, visit www.inchydoneyisland.com.