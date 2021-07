In this week's Southern Star…

• Popular coastal village hit by Covid

• Why a West Cork priest thinks it's time we ordained married men

• Supermodel's boost for Bantry basketball

• Where now for Cork footballers after record Munster SFC final defeat?

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY JULY 29th