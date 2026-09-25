Diego outsmarts the Traitors in epic show win

Cork’s Diego Rodrigues Caixeta has come out on top in season two of Traitors Ireland alongside Anna from Dublin.

The two Faithfuls uncovered Traitors Pauric and Carla in the final episode, aired last night, to split the reward of €46,000.

Following his victory, Diego was shown making a call to his husband Denis Ryan, a Leap native who was also a contestant but had been eliminated earlier in the season.

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“I’m alive,” Diego said on the call, telling Denis they need to pack for their honeymoon after he revealed he had won the show. “Remember when you said that I am terrible at this game, do you want to take that back?”

“You’re amazing,” Denis said, before he asked: “How much did we win babes?”

“We?” responded Diego.

Denis and Diego have been married 11 years but kept this a secret from their fellow competitors when they entered the game.

The game came to a dramatic finish, with Diego using a dagger during the final Round Table before he revealed he was a Faithful, alongside Anna.

They split the prize money, walking away with just under €23,000 each.

Speaking on The Traitors Ireland: Uncloaked after the final episode, Diego explained his late-game actions, saying his suspicions had begun to grow towards Pauric following Pete’s elimination.

He also added that being underestimated had worked in his favour during the series.

Diego believes it is because he’s not an “alpha character”, but claimed he was always observing and analysing while managing his emotions.