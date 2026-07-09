This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

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IN NEWS

Housing boost for Bandon with 500 homes to be built in two large-scale developments

Gardaí continue investigation into man's death in Riverstick pub at the weekend

A West Cork teacher has been hailed a hero for coming to the rescue of a man in his 80s who got into difficulties at a pier

Tributes paid to two Kinsale motorcyclists who died in separate incidents

Eyeries farmer Eoghan Daltun on rewilding and why nature knows best

IN LIFE

Celebrating the family legacy of Sonny and Mary Maybury with 50 glorious years of the Parkway Hotel in Dunmanway

IN SPORT

Cork crowned All-Ireland minor football champions after a dramatic comeback in an epic final.

Brian Hurley, not the first time, was Castlehaven's hero after his last-gasp goal clinched the Division 1 football league title.

Michael O’Mahony tells us why the new Lyre Raceway is a game-changer for harness racing in West Cork and beyond.

Joe Carroll insists the Cork ladies football team is on an upward trajectory, despite a heartbreaking All-Ireland quarter-final exit.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

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