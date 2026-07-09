Kinsale Women's Shed launch a huge success

ORGANISERS of the new Kinsale Women’s Shed said they were ‘overwhelmed’ by the number of women who turned up at the Temperance Hall last Thursday evening to register.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Mary O’Donovan, treasurer of Kinsale Women’s Shed said they had expected about 50 women to attend the launch.

‘We were totally overwhelmed as over 120 women showed up to register their interest in joining. It just shows really that something like this is needed in Kinsale,’ said Mary.

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Such was the interest from women across Kinsale and surrounding areas, she said they have filled all available spaces.

‘I have answered all the applications and unfortunately there are no more spaces at the moment. We will open a waiting list which people can sign up for.’

Mary added that Kinsale Women’s Shed is for everyone over the age of 18 and there is no upper age limit.

‘We hope to start small first and we have our Monday morning meetings at the Men’s Shed from 11am to 1pm and it’s a social event where people can chat and have a cuppa and there may be activities too.’

Mary said the overall aim of the women’s shed is to coordinate things for women in Kinsale but to also liaise with others groups and businesses in the town and is keen to stress that their aim is not to compete with any existing clubs in Kinsale.

‘We will also see if there are things that women want to do which aren’t currently available in Kinsale and that can include education, health and fitness and other things.’

While they don’t yet have a permanent home, Mary said they will carrying out activities wherever they can get spaces such as the Temperance Hall, Kinsale Library or various sports clubs.