How what you earn can affect your confidence and mindset

NETWORK Ireland West Cork will host a practical and thought-provoking talk at AIB Bandon on Wednesday September 23.

The event, entitled More Than Enough: Money Mindset from a Nervous System Perspective, takes place from 6.30pm to 9pm.

Led by women’s business and mindset coach Sarah Leather, the evening will explore how our relationship with money, success and opportunity can be influenced by more than simply confidence or positive thinking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarah will examine the connection between money and the nervous system, and how stress,people-pleasing, imposter syndrome and over-responsibility can affect how women earn, ask for and receive more in business, work and life.

Attendees will gain practical insights into why earning or receiving more can sometimes feel uncomfortable, how stress can influence money decisions and why simply telling ourselves to “be more confident” doesn’t always work.

The session will also explore healthier boundaries, sustainable success and how women can create greater capacity for growth without adding to an already demanding workload.

Sarah Leather has more than 35 years’ experience supporting women with stress, burnout, hormonal health and sustainable business.

Following a career in nursing and women’s health, she has spent the past 15 years coaching women in leadership, business and money.

A two-time TEDx speaker, Sarah is particularly passionate about helping women simplify their working lives, focus on the work that genuinely moves them forward and build the confidence and resilience to pursue greater financial and professional opportunities.

The event is open to Network Ireland members and non-members, including business owners, professionals and women interested in developing a healthier and more confident relationship with money, work and success.

Online registration is essential at networkireland.ie.