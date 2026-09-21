Fernhill seeks permission for marquee

PLANNERS have received an application to retain an existing wedding marquee at Fernhill House Hotel and Estate in Clonakilty for permanent use, writes Martin Steinmetz.

The marquee is located within the hotel’s landscaped gardens and is surrounded by the hotel car park. It consists of an aluminium frame with a fabric roof. The application, submitted by planning consultants McCutcheon Halley on behalf of O’Neill Hotel Ltd, also includes plans for an ancillary accessible toilet block and storage facility.

“The proposed extension for the accessible WC and store is made from timber cladding and a slate roof covering. It is expected that the building lifespan of the marquee structure will be c. 20 years,” the application states.

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According to the planning documents, the previous marquee remained in place for 17 years, from 2008 until 2025. The new structure is described as being of better quality and is expected to have a longer lifespan.The proposals also provide for the decommissioning of the existing septic tank serving the marquee. This would be replaced by a new below-ground packaged foul-water pumping station, along with associated infrastructure.

Ashley Stevenson of McCutcheon Halley said the proposal was in line with the Cork County Development Plan and would support the continued operation of Fernhill Hotel and Estate, “which substantially contributes to tourism activity in Clonakilty, across West Cork and the wider county of Cork”.

Fernhill House is a Georgian mansion dating from the early 19th century. The house was once the centre of a 1,257-acre estate and was purchased by M J O’Neill in 1946, beginning the O’Neill family’s long association with the property. A decision on the plans is due by October 29.