How Southern Star Sponsored Articles can help your business

Make your business a local favourite with one of our popular sponsored articles

Content marketing is one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to increase enquiries and ultimately drive sales.

In fact, most businesses probably engage in some form of content marketing on a weekly if not daily basis.

Something as simple as posting your opening hours on Facebook every morning could be viewed as a form of content marketing because it serves two purposes.

It’s providing useful, important information for your followers, and if even one person views the post and decides to visit your business off the back of it, you have created a new opportunity to make a sale.

If you were to ask any marketer or business owner what they’d like most in the world, they’ll usually tell you “more customers.”

What often comes a close second on the wishlist is more traffic to their website or more followers on social media depending on their target audience or business model.

Content marketing, when correctly executed and delivered, is an economical way to identify your brand as an industry expert which in turn will lead to an increase in visitors to your site.

The more traffic you draw to your website or the more engaged a following you have on social media, the more opportunities you are going to have to generate leads and new customers. It’s that simple.

How The Southern Star can help with your content marketing

The Southern Star's multi-platform sponsored article product is a powerful way to enhance your own content marketing strategy.

By publishing an article which details specific aspects of your business in our newspaper, website homepage and across our social media channels you'll be able to reach West Cork's biggest and most engaged audience.

What you'll get

• An engaging article created specifically for your business published in The Southern Star (c50,000 weekly readers)

• Article featured prominently on the southernstar.ie homepage for 2 weeks (146,000 unique monthly visitors)

• Article will be promoted on our social media channels (58,000+ followers) at least 6 times

• Article will include up to six backlinks directing our audience to your website or social media pages

• The professionally-written article will be permanently hosted on our website which will benefit your SEO and Google ranking

Great value for money!

At just €500 + VAT, a Southern Star multi-platform sponsored article is a great way to reach out to West Cork's biggest audience and drive enquiries for your business.

Not interested in having your article published in our print edition? Our online sponsored articles are available for €400 + VAT.

Examples of Southern Star sponsored articles

• Affordable homes in the heart of Bantry

• Specsavers: Eye tests are about more than just glasses

Testimonials

We used The Southern Star to promote the launch of our Christmas shop and were delighted with the results. It really helped us to get the message out there that Cronin's was your one stop shop for all of your festive shopping needs - Keith Cronin, Cronin's Centra and Cronin's Homevalue Hardware

Contact

Get in touch today to find out how The Southern Star can help you with content marketing. Call Brian McCarthy on 086 830 7312 or email [email protected]