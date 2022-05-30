Affordable homes in the heart of Bantry

Hodnett Forde Property Services have just launched a first of a kind development in Bantry.

An Cnocan features 12 properties in the first phase and there is already high demand for them.

Located in Milleencoola, just outside the town centre of Bantry, the new development features a range of different sized houses, bungalows and apartments, with prices starting from €160,000.

‘We have just launched 12 houses in Phase 1 last week and three are already booked,' says Mark Kelly of Hodnett Forde Property Services in Clonakilty.

The properties are very efficient A-rated houses and range in size from a one-bed apartment of 492 sq. ft, to a three-bed bungalow of 1259 sq. ft.

‘Interest is strong, particularly because it is only a 10-minute walk to Bantry town centre,' adds Mark.

Hodnett Forde Property Services are working in conjunction with Remcoll Group and Mackee Construction on the development, and the properties are estimated to be completed in early 2023.

All properties are architecturally designed and will feature electric air-water heating and insulated floors, with a large selection of complete contemporary finishes throughout.

There will be large communal green areas within the development and a children’s playground situated in the centre, making it the perfect location for young families.

‘There is a good mix of property types which is attracting a variety of buyers, including first time buyers, people trading down and investors.'

House Type 1 is a two-bed terrace property, which is 990 sq. ft in size, with prices ranging from €235,000 to €250,000. House Type 2 is a three-bed semi-detached property, it is 954 sq. ft, and is priced at €285,000.

House Type 4 is the largest of the properties available. It is a three-bed bungalow, sized at 1259 sq. ft, with a price of €335,000. House Type 5 is a one-bed apartment, of 492 sq. ft, and costs €160,000.

An Cnocan is registered with the Help to Buy Scheme, and with only a limited number of properties available, it is advised to get in contact with the Hodnett Forde Property Services team if interested in finding out more.

For more information, contact the Hodnett Forde Property Services team - Mark Kelly on 087 6481920 or [email protected] or Andy Donoghue on 087 2372347 or [email protected]