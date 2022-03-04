Hospital visits suspended at Bantry General Hospital 

THE HSE has said that due to increased infection control measures, Bantry General Hospital has temporarily suspended hospital visiting effective immediately.

Visiting will only be allowed on compassionate grounds and must be pre-arranged with ward managers and hospital consultants

A statement issued this morning said the situation will be reviewed on an on-going basis and any changes will be advised.

As regards attendance at the hospital, management has requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP in the first instance, and explore all other options available to them, including the local injury unit (LIU), GP or Southdoc out-of-hours service in the first instance.

All appropriate infection control precautions are being followed to minimise the risk of spreading infection among staff and patients.