News

Hospital visits suspended at Bantry General Hospital 

March 4th, 2022 10:04 AM

By Siobhan Cronin

Bantry General Hospital: visiting suspended on all wards.

Share this article

THE HSE has said that due to increased infection control measures, Bantry General Hospital has temporarily suspended hospital visiting effective immediately.

Visiting will only be allowed on compassionate grounds and must be pre-arranged with ward managers and hospital consultants

A statement issued this morning said the situation will be reviewed on an on-going basis and any changes will be advised.

As regards attendance at the hospital, management has requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP in the first instance, and explore all other options available to them, including the local injury unit (LIU), GP or Southdoc out-of-hours service in the first instance.

All appropriate infection control precautions are being followed to minimise the risk of spreading infection among staff and patients.

 

***

Advertisement | Learn more about Paymentsense | Apply Now

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.