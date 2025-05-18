Great showing at national talent competition

Carbery Macra members were out in force at the National Macra AGM in County Clare over the weekend of April 10th, where a new national presidential team was appointed. Nationally, members are actively shaping Macra’s pre-budget submission and engaging in key motions and recommendations that support young farmers.

Locally, we’re embracing a bit of nostalgia! This Thursday, May 15th at 8.30pm in the Celtic Ross Hotel, we’ll be screening the Access TV programme recorded in 1985 – 40 years ago! All are welcome, and any Macra memorabilia would be most appreciated.

In recent national talent competitions, Katie Hurley (Caheragh) secured second place in the solo instrumental, while Clonakilty’s Niall O’Leary came second in the mastermind event – well done to both!

Looking ahead, Bantry Cinema will host a movie night on May 22nd – details on social media. The Club of the Year competition is set for June 6th, alongside Best New Member nominations. Nominations are also open for the National Young Farmer of the Year competition.

Best of luck to Sinead Connolly who represents Carbery at the Blue Jean Country Queen in Athboy on May 31st. The regional AGM is mid-June, with farm skills, fencing workshops, and dairy stock judging all on the horizon. Plus, we’re gearing up for another fantastic trip to Scotland’s Highland Show!