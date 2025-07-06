ROAD BOWLING ROUND-UP: Tommy Coppinger thrills in county U12 final win

COUNTY finals came hot and heavy over the past weekend, beginning on Friday 27th with the boys’ U16 at Castletownkenneigh.

They say you have to lose one to win one. Well, that’s what happened when Culann Bourke beat Tommy O’Donoghue, having been a runner-up in the same grade last year. O’Donoghue never led in this score, and the longer it went on, the more control Bourke took. He won by a bowl of odds.

Back down to Castletown we had the boys’ U12 final. In opposition here we had Tommy Coppinger from Bantry playing Eoghan Kelly from Macroom. Kelly, a runner-up in this grade in 2024 to Fionán Twohig, took the first two shots of this score past the junior line. Both lined incredible third shots out full sight past the netting to the black gates – it gave Coppinger his first lead by three metres. Coppinger would not relinquish the lead from here.

By Pynes Corner, Coppinger’s lead swelled to a full bowl of odds. Two more fantastic bowls from both past the novice line where Kelly had it under the bowl by five metres. There was a glimmer of hope when Kelly lined a perfect ninth to Round Tower cross that Coppinger only beat by 20 metres. But when Coppinger lined a sublime tenth that didn’t stop until it got to Rory’s entrance, he raised the bowl of odds here again. Coppinger won in the end by almost two bowls.

They say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. That’s true here. Coppinger, son of reigning county senior champion Martin, only recently turned ten years of age. Both Coppinger and Kelly have wonderful ability and beautiful styles, and have a long future in bowling ahead of them.

***

On Saturday 28th, the junior B county final saw Alex O’Donovan from Shannonvale and Brian O’Driscoll from Drimoleague in opposition. Big odds were given in this score so there was no stake.

It was three bowls each to Rory’s entrance that gave O’Donovan his one and only lead in this score. O’Driscoll lined an incredible fourth just back of Round Tower cross, and then lined another big bowl past the novice line that raised the bowl of odds for him as O’Donovan had two bowls of the shortest order here.

O’Donovan missed sight at Pynes corner and O’Driscoll got the most beautiful shot around the corner and up to O’Leary’s wall, extending his lead now with every shot.

O’Driscoll had two more very well-played bowls out to the netting and here he had a full two bowls that he carried out to Forshin’s Cross. O’Donovan lined a perfect 14th off the line that knocked the bowl by 50 metres but with the finish line drawing close, O’Donovan ran out of road. O’Driscoll won by almost two bowls. In the role of honour of junior B county winners, Brian now joins his late father Teddy, who won the same championship in 2003. In his thank you speech, Brian dedicated his win to his late dad.

Newcestown was the venue for the novice veteran final between Paul O’Brien, Leamlara, and Paudie Murphy, Ballyvourney. They played for a stake of €4,800 a-side. This was a trap-to-line win for O’Brien who won by two bowls of odds. He now plays PJ Cooney in the overall final on Friday in Castletown.

***

It was back to Castletownkenneigh on Sunday 29th for the premier final of the year, the men’s senior final between the two Fermoy men, Arthur McDonagh and Gary Daly.

McDonagh was in his fourth Munster final, Gary Daly in his second, and they played for a total stake of €40,000. Daly very unlucky with his first throw that caught a mini pillar and only beat McDonagh’s tip by 15 metres. McDonagh took the lead with a good third bowl, but Daly won back the lead and extended it to 50 metres up past round tower cross. McDonagh hit back with an absolute miler up past the new house, and up around Pynes corner he led by a bowl of odds. There was another twist to come.

Daly fought back and by Forshins Cross he won back the lead by four metres as McDonagh was left with his 12th shot. They were dead level at Forshins cross in 13 shots each. McDonagh then got an unread bowl that wound left with the road, putting immense pressure back on Daly. Daly’s bowl was too low and too right and missed McDonagh’s tip by a big margin. He needed a miracle bowl but it did not come and McDonagh won his second county title by almost a bowl of odds.

***

Father and daughter Paudie and Orla Murphy were successful in their respective county semi-final scores played at Templemartin. Paudie enjoyed a victory over Tony Hickey from North Cork in the novice veteran and now plays Paul O’Brien, East Cork in the final. Orla got the better of Chloe Hubbard, also from North Cork, in the U16 grade. She was due to play Shauna O’Driscoll in the final at Castletown this week.

***

The Gaeltacht junior ladies final between Rachel Desmond and Darcy O’Brien at Clondrohid was a cracker. Desmond was in control for the first six and seven shots through Tier Beg cross and on for O’Leary’s pillars. O’Brien lined a huge bowl to the Black House that Desmond beat by 20 metres. Three more past the Bell Inn and onto the rough before Kelly’s Bungalow, O’Brien took her first lead. Two great bowls from here to Goffs Lane from Desmond, but O’Brien followed and beat them. At Kelleher’s farm, O’Brien just still led, and stayed in front to the finish.