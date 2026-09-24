Gordon and Turnip delight Clon hospital residents

Residents at Clonakilty Community Hospital got a surprise visit yesterday from a dog and donkey as part of the hospital's animal therapy programme.

The four-legged visitors were welcomed by the residents at the Mount Carmel facility who were delighted to see them.

The visit was organised in conjunction with Hairy Henry care farm, based in Ballilickey.

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Hairy Henry wrote on social media: "If you were in Clonakilty Community Hospital today and wondered if you were seeing things the answer is - yes, you saw Gordon our therapy donkey and and Turnip our therapy dog at work!"

One commentator wrote in response to a picture posted of Gordon and Turnip: "Best medicine there is. Wish there was more of this. So well done."