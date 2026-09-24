FARM CLASSICS: New Holland delight for combine harvester

New Holland combines have always enjoyed great success in Ireland, with 1970’s ‘law of the lever’ combines to the latest touchscreen harvesters a common sight in golden fields at harvest time. The TX60 series of combines continue to be a very popular machine with grain growers and contractors, in particular the TX64, offering a good balance of technology, power and output.

Tracing their lineage back to the 8000 series New Holland combines of the early 80’s, New Holland launched 30 years ago in 1996 as a replacement for the TX30 series, early TX combines are recognised by their yellow wheels while the slightly more powerful, revamped models ‘Plus’ post 1998 have white wheels. The initial line up consisted of the TX62, TX64 and TX65, the five straw walker harvesters updated to the TX63, TX64 Plus and TX65 Plus in 1998.

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Powered by a New Holland 675 engine producing 271hp, the TX64 is a high output, five straw walker combine, capable of cutting 5-8 acres per hour, most commonly fitted with a 17ft header. The grain tank of the TX64 has capacity to hold 7,200 litres of grain –6-8 tons depending on crop– with an unload speed of under two minutes.

The combine is also fitted with a self- levelling cleaning shoe that features automatic levelling on side slopes to prevent grain loss when cutting crops on sloping ground. Auto-Float was aslo available as an optional extra on the TX64.. A self -levelling header feature, AutoFloat, allows the header to pivot from the elevator housing based on feedback fed from sensors and the skids on either end of the header.

The Discovery Cab is akin to the New Holland Silage harvesters of the same era. The angular cab of the TX series is replaced with curved glass accounting for 210 degrees of visibility. Just as impressive is the complete absence of levers replaced with a solitary joystick controlling all main combine functions as well as hydrostatic drive. The reel, drum, and auger controls have also been relocated allowing for a passenger seat.

Furthermore, the pillar mounted InfoView monitor provides constant digital feedback to the operator, on the entire harvesting process including header ground pressure, drum speed, engine workload and grain loss.

Sadly, for Ford enthusiasts, the TX60 were marketed solely as New Holland combines with both the Ford badge and name being ultimately dropped. However, the bloodlines of the TX64 cannot be denied, as it still proves to be a formidable harvester today.

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