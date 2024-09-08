Global DJs, tour of Briery Gap and food culture for Culture Night

FROM music and visual arts, to theatre, literature, and craft, Co Cork will see over 120 free events taking place for Culture Night on Friday September 20th.

Now in its 19th year, Culture Night Cork County, supported by the Arts Council and Cork County Council, offers a unique opportunity for communities to come together and celebrate the diverse cultural offerings in their locality.

County mayor Cllr Joe Carroll said that each year, Culture Night is a calendar highlight for the arts in Cork.

‘The richness and diversity of the events planned is a testament to the dedicated local volunteers all around the county who make this night such a huge success. Whatever you are into, theatre, music, poetry, painting and everything in between, there is an event for you in September.

‘I’m looking forward to sampling some of them myself, and no doubt meeting some of you along the way on the night,’ said Cllr Carroll.

As well as a huge array of events throughout the region, Connolly’s of Leap will host musicians and DJs including Icelandic composer JFDR and former Underworld musician Darren Emerson.

Other highlights of the night include the acclaimed Australian drummer Jim White and American guitarist Marissa Anderson at De Barras’s Folk Club in Clonakilty presented by the Clonakilty Guitar Festival; a celebration of dance, music and arts by Carrigalive on the streets of Carrigaline for all the family; a series of Kinsale Voices Community Choirs performances for residents of elder care facilities; a behind-the-scenes tour of the newly-reopened Briery Gap Cultural Centre in Macroom; a Breaking Bread Exhibition in Skibbereen exploring memories and food culture of local refugees; traditional music, song, dance, and Irish language poetry in Gadaí Dubh Books in Baile Bhúirne, and an interactive workshop on world music for ages 7-12 in Passage West.

Programmes take place in 17 hub areas including Baile Bhúirne, Bandon, Bantry, Carrigaline, Clonakilty, Kinsale, Macroom, Passage West and Skibbereen.

All events are free, but booking may be required for certain events, see culturenightcorkcounty.ie for more.