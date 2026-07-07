Banned driver who got behind wheel on probation

A man who was banned from driving and drove his car without insurance was disqualified for two years, placed on a probation bond and received a three-months suspended sentence.

Greg Coleman (31), of Dromduff Cottage, Macroom, appeared before Macroom District Court on a charge of driving without insurance and one count of driving without a licence.

The charges relate to an incident on October 25th last.

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The court heard that Mr Coleman was banned from driving at the time, for a period of four years on September 9th 2023.

Defence solicitor Jack Purcell said his client was a hard-working young man who had made some bad decisions and taken risks due to substance abuse.

‘On the day he took alcohol and made a rash decision to visit his girlfriend,’ said Mr Purcell.

Mr Coleman told the judge that he was off drugs for a couple of years and rarely drank alcohol.

A drug test from April 13th was negative.

Judge Joanne Carroll disqualified Mr Coleman from driving for two years and placed him on a probation bond for 12 months.

She also directed that he attends the Pro Social driving programme under supervision of the Probation Service and that he also attends for counselling and addiction treatment as advised.

For driving while disqualified Mr Coleman received a three-months sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.