Gardaí appeal for witnesses following death of man (20s) in Riverstick bar

Investigations are ongoing surrounding the circumstances of the death of a male in his 20s at Allen's Bar in Riverstick village last night.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to an incident at the bar shortly after 9:00pm.

A Garda spokesperson said that an adult male in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

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His body was later removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course while the coroner has been notified.

'The scene is currently preserved for technical examination and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward.'

Anyone with any information including road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in Riverstick between 8:00pm and 9:30pm on Saturday July 4th are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on (023) 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.