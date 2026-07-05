Cork crowned All-Ireland minor football champions!

NEVER-SAY-DIE Cork are All-Ireland minor football champions for the first time in seven years after a superb comeback to beat Tyrone 2-16 to 1-16 in a thrilling final in Newbridge.

The young Rebels trailed 1-13 to 0-7 after 39 minutes, but it’s then we saw Keith Ricken’s men rise to the challenge.

Cork outscored Tyrone by 2-9 to 0-3 from this point on, with goals from Alex O'Herlihy and Eoghan Aherne key in a terrific win.

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Aherne’s stunning solo goal in the 60th minute pushed Cork ahead and set up a famous win.

Don’t miss Thursday’s Southern Star for extensive coverage of Cork’s All-Ireland win!

Scorers - Cork: Eoghan Aherne 1-5 (3f); Joe Miskella 0-5 (2 tp); Alex O'Herlihy 1-1; Tom Whooley 0-2; Conrad Murphy, Ben Hegarty (1f), Jacob Barry 0-1 each. Tyrone: Vincent Gormley 0-6 (1 tp); Aodhan Corry 1-0 (1-0 pen); Conan Canavan 0-3 (1 tpf, 1f); Brian Óg McGuckin 0-3 (1f); Matthew F Daly 0-3; Tomás Gallen 0-1.