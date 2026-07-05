Barryroe hurlers secure promotion to Division 6

BARRYROE will face Ballinora in the Co-Op Superstores Division 7 Hurling League final after a comprehensive 2-23 to 1-13 win over Meelin.

In doing so, they earned promotion back to Division 6 at the first time of asking.

The Sky Blues were given a lifeline with Na Piarsiagh losing to Kilshannig earlier in the weekend, and the Carbery club capitalised on the opportunity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olan O’Donovan (1-6) and Luke Murphy (1-2) goaled for the West Cork club while Adam McSweeney, Ryan O’Donovan (0-3 each), Brian O’Donovan, Jack Murphy, Diarmuid McCarthy (0-2 each), Seán Holland, Ronan Coakley and Conor O’Regan (0-1 each) were also on target.

Ballinora reached the decider following a 2-19 to 3-12 win over Killeagh.

There will be four West Cork clubs in Division 6 next year as Argideen Rangers and Ballinascarthy confirmed their survival.

Argideen defeated Erin’s Own 2-16 to 0-12 while Ballinascarthy got the better of local rivals Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas by 2-20 to 0-15. Mathúnas had sealed survival before the final round.

With Mayfield and Kinsale dropping points to Ballygiblin and Sarsfields respectively, the Carbery clubs didn’t need to win their final games but will now go into their championship campaigns with a spring in their step.

Bandon finished fifth in Division 3 after a narrow loss to Blarney, 0-20 to 0-19. The Muskerry confirmed promotion alongside Ballinhassig with that result.

In Division 5, Kilbrittain finished eighth following a 2-19 to 1-11 defeat to Ballygarvan while Newcestown gave Bride Rovers a walkover to finish sixth in Division 2.