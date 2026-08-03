Strongman in record bid at Castletownbere Fest

THE Castletownbere Festival of the Sea 2026 is proud to welcome Shane McLoughlin, also known as strongman ‘Blade of Glory’, for a spectacular event on the pier on bank holiday Monday.

Ex- trucker Shane lost his left leg below the knee and now competes with a prosthetic limb.

He is a seven-time Guinness World Record holder, pulling some of the world’s heaviest trucks.

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On Monday, August 3rd, Shane will attempt to set his eighth Guinness World Record by pulling the 1,000-tonne Ocean Challenger tug—a massive leap from his previous 200-tonne achievement.

A spokesperson for the festival committee said: ‘We hope to see a huge crowd lining the pier on Regatta Monday at 4.30pm to support this incredible feat. This event has an especially meaningful connection for our community.

‘The Stand For Féile campaign is very close to the hearts of everyone in Castletownbere and across the Beara Peninsula. Féile suffered a life-changing farming accident in the summer of 2025 which resulted in the amputation of both of her legs just weeks before her 13th birthday. Her courage inspired the nationwide Stand 4 Féile campaign to support her recovery, making Shane’s visit and message of resilience all the more special.’

The world record attempt will see Shane accompanied by his daughter Jessica for what promises to be an unforgettable day on Regatta Monday.

Come along, show your support, and witness history in the making.