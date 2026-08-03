Prayers said locally for man who died in Castletownbere

A Guinness World Record attempt will not go ahead as part of the Festival of the Sea in Castletownbere today as a mark of respect for Donegal man, Damien McGuinness, who lost his life after getting into difficulty in the water near the pier.

The deceased, who was in his 50s and from Killybegs, was taken from the water by emergency first responders​, but was found to be unresponsive. At mass in the town, yesterday, prayers were said for the deceased and a grieving community extended its condolences to the man's family.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Finbarr Harrington (Ind) said the people of Castletownbere were both shocked and saddened by the tragedy, but he said it was fitting that a Guinness World Record tug-pull attempt was to be cancelled.

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It had been the intention of seven-time Guinness World Record holder, Shane McLoughlin, a strongman known as Blade of Glory, to attempt his eight record by pulling a 1,000-tonne Ocean Challenger tug at 4.30pm this afternoon

The former trucker lost his left leg below the knee and now competes with a prosthetic limb. The event, which is likely to be rescheduled, holds great significance locally after Féile O'Sullivan, from Allihies, suffered a life-changing farming accident in the summer of 2025 that resulted in the amputation of both her legs just a week before her 13th birthday.

Her courage inspired the nationwide StandForFéile campaign to support her recovery, making Shane's visit and message of resilience all the more special.

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