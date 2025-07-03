GALLERY: The Southern Star's 'Back in the Day' photo special

We wish to thank Cork County Council for supporting this publication which ties in perfectly with the 25th anniversary of the opening of the Skibbereen Heritage Centre.
Acknowledgements
We would like to acknowledge and thank the following contributors and
photographers for sourcing images and information for this publication:
JJ Hurley, Kinsale Cultural and Heritage Society; the private collection of Fergal Browne, Kinsale; Ian Vickery and his late father Ian Vickery Snr; Tom Bluett and his late father Tony Bluett (clonakilty1960sphotoarchive.com); Adrian Healy; Skibbereen and District Historical Society; Terri Kearney, author Lough Hyne: The Marine Researchers – In Pictures (2011); Anne Minihane and her late father Michael Minihane; Peter Deasy; Penny Durrell; Beara Historical Society;
Helen Riddell; Marc O’Sullivan; Bere Island Photo Archive; Noreen O’Neill; Colum Cronin, Coppeen Archaeological Historical and Cultural Society; Kate Crowley, Ballinascarthy/Clogagh Historical Society; Dr Con Kelleher; Cammy Harley; Sandra Maybury; Pat Canniffe, Bandon Historical Society; the staff of the
National Library of Ireland (The Lawrence Collection); and Cork County Council.
Bere Island women rowing, 1900s. (Photo: Bere Island Photo Archive)
Bere Island men on boat, early 1900s. (Photo: Bere Island Photo Archive)
Ballinakilla National School, Bere Island, 1931. (Photo: Bere Island Photo Archive)
Going to the creamery, Bere Island, c1950s. (Photo: Bere Island Photo Archive)
Bere Island cart and turf, 1933. (Photo: Bere Island Photo Archive)
Set dancing at Lough Hyne in the late 1940s.
c1970s; at work at the mobile creamery
at Ballymacrown near Baltimore in the 1950s were Timmy (Timmo)
O’Driscoll, Ardagh (near the cart) and Paddy O’Donovan (in the lorry).
Levis’ Quay in Skibbereen in 1933. the open-top
sports tourer car on the right of the image was owned by Sir Julian Huxley
and his wife. e car was nicknamed ‘Alexander the Great’ and had no
fewer than 10 horns. Huxley was conducting marine research in Lough
Hyne at the time. Famously, he was the fi rst director of UNESCO and a
founding member of the World Wildlife Fund.
Santa visiting local children at the Bantry Boys' Club, 1971. (Photo: Ian Vickery)
Vickery's Hotel and New Street, 1965. (Photo: Ian Vickery)
Watching the regatta in 1973. (Photo: Ian Vickery)
Barry Desmond (RIP) At the Whiddy Post Office in 1972.
Blessing the St Brendan statue, 1969. (Photo: Ian Vickery)
Maureen O'Hara in Glengarriff with the seaplane that belonged to her husnbad, Charles Blair, in the background, 1974. (Photo: Ian Vickery)
Locals enjoying the ESB cook electric demo that was held at the Bantry Bay Hotel, 1976. (Photo: Ian Vickery)
Johnny O'Connor, and Tommy Murphy and family outside the Man's Shop, 1972.
Convent set dancing group, 1971.
The Home Economics class at Ard Scoil Phobal, circa 1976. (Photo: Ian Vickery)
Boys rolling barrels onto the old wooden pier in Castletownbere for the salting of the fi sh during herring season, August 1967.
The Clonakilty scout troop on June 8th, 1958.
Bill Williams who played the character Kit Carson of the American TV series ‘The Adventures of Kit Carson’ was invited by the organisers of the Festival of West Cork to appear at the GAA pitches on Saturday July 18th, 1964 where he posed for photos and autographed promotional photos of him as the character Kit Carson. Later that day he repeated the event in the Festival Marquee.
Having fun at the Festival of West Cork Amusements in Clonakilty in July 1964.
Young spectators at the Clonakilty Sports Day in July 1963.
Spectators at the Clonakilty Sports Day at the GAA pitch in July 1963.
Participants at the annual Eucharistic procession in Clonakilty on May 28th, 1964.
Local ladies attending the annual Eucharistic procession, which took place around the streets of Clonakilty on May 28th, 1964.
Man with donkey and cart at standing at the top of Market Street, Skibbereen, with the Square in the background, c1920s.
At the official opening of the Red Fort drive-in ballroom in Dunmanway April 21st, 1968 were John F McCarthy, Seán Ó Sé and the owner of the ballroom Mr Sonny Maybury of Main street Dunmanway.
A group attending a dinner function for Dunmanway Macra on January 22nd, 1967.
Ladies enjoying a dance in the Red Fort ballroom in Dunmanway on April 21st, 1968.
Christmas turkey sale in Dunmanway, December 1978.
Kinsale Harbour taken from near the Spaniard, 1898.
Building work at St Multose, 1898.
Scilly 1898.
Castletown Kinneigh Harriers, in Coppeen, 1958.
From left: Connie Collins, Ger Hurley Connagh, Mick Cosgrove, School Line, Ballineen, David Corcoran Murragh, Pat O’Sullivan, School Line, Ned Barrett, Coppeen (at back) Ignacious Crowley, Ahilnane, Louis Howe, Gurteenroe, Donal Kelly Moneycrohy, Tim O’Driscoll, Den Keane, Shinaugh, Jimmy Hurley Shanaclough, Ted Coakley Thoam, Patty Crowley Coppeen East, Mick Aherne, Gurteenroe, Paddy Corcoran Coppeen, Paddy Lordan Coppeen, Denis McCarthy Shanaway, Francis O’Driscoll, Coppeen, Stan O’Neill, Shanaway, Tim Nyhan, Kinneigh, Florrie O’Mahony Coppeen, Connie O’Sullivan Ardkilleen, Jack O’Connell, School Line.
Photo source: Noreen O’Neill. Thanks to Noreen for naming the group.
Builders working on the Heathburn Hall near Riverstick, 1905.
Eucharistic procession, Belgooly, c1930.
Tenants cottage on Heathburn Hall Estate, 1905.
Cronins Bar, Belgooly, (now the Huntsman), 1900.
Tenant on Heathburn Hall Estate, 1905.
‘Making Hay’ as one of the last steam trains passes by in the background in Ballinascarthy. From left: Eily Meade, Tommy Healy, Leo Meade, Con Donovan, Bill Dempsey, and Frank Holland. c1954
Curravarahane National School. Back row (from left): Mrs Hawkes (teacher), and Mrs Good. Middle row (from left): Herbie Jennings, Ray Good, Robin Jennings, John Jennings, Fergus Appelbe, and Frank Good. Front row (from left): Iris Good, Kay Loane, Marion Jennings, Betty Jennings and Harriette Loane. c1950.
In Wagner's Hall, Ballinascarthy are (back, from left): Denny Ryan, Tom Nyhan (Cappa) and Gerald Nyhan. Front (from left): Sonny Cahalane, Tossie Nyhan and Mickey McCarthy. c1945.
Sitting on Maggie Kelleher's Bridge in Ballinascarthy are Andy Kelleher, Pat O'Donovan, Joan Kelleher, Jackie Kelleher, Judy McCarthy, Kitty McCarthy.
Standing (from left): Johnny Nyhan, Tommy Nyhan, Mary Kelleher, two other children unknown.
May Berry and Kathleen Crowley catching up on the events of the day in Kathleen's shop 'The Favourite' on Bridge Street, Skibbereen in 1979. (Photo: Michael Minihane)
Popular Garda Paul Doyle calls time on a lifetime of service to the force, sometime in the 1990s.
A photo of Eoin O'Neill (Kinsale) when he retired from a long and distinguished career with An Post in the 1990s. He was also an outstanding servant to Kinsale GAA and Kinsale Credit Union.
Kinsale TIdy Towns awarding Ballinacubby Estate the top prize in the local Tidy Towns competition. 1994.
The opening of Kinsale's new 18-hole golf club at Farrengalway in the 1990s.
49. Jim O’Keeffe T.D. ‘snookered’ by Joe Walsh Minister for Food at the opening of Paddy Boyles Bandon team snooker competition. (November 1988)
No nosebag for the pony on this occasion, but its rider enjoyed a tasty bag of chips courtesy of The Busy Bee on Ilen Street, Skibbereen in 1980. (Photo: Michael Minihane)
Horse fair on Market Street, Skibbereen in 1967. (Photo: Michael Minihane)