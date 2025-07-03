GALLERY: The Southern Star's 'Back in the Day' photo special

We wish to thank Cork County Council for supporting this publication which ties in perfectly with the 25th anniversary of the opening of the Skibbereen Heritage Centre.

Acknowledgements

We would like to acknowledge and thank the following contributors and

photographers for sourcing images and information for this publication:

JJ Hurley, Kinsale Cultural and Heritage Society; the private collection of Fergal Browne, Kinsale; Ian Vickery and his late father Ian Vickery Snr; Tom Bluett and his late father Tony Bluett (clonakilty1960sphotoarchive.com); Adrian Healy; Skibbereen and District Historical Society; Terri Kearney, author Lough Hyne: The Marine Researchers – In Pictures (2011); Anne Minihane and her late father Michael Minihane; Peter Deasy; Penny Durrell; Beara Historical Society;

Helen Riddell; Marc O’Sullivan; Bere Island Photo Archive; Noreen O’Neill; Colum Cronin, Coppeen Archaeological Historical and Cultural Society; Kate Crowley, Ballinascarthy/Clogagh Historical Society; Dr Con Kelleher; Cammy Harley; Sandra Maybury; Pat Canniffe, Bandon Historical Society; the staff of the

National Library of Ireland (The Lawrence Collection); and Cork County Council.