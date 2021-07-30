Former Scientologist loses verbal abuse conviction appeal

A FORMER employee of the Church of Scientology has failed in his appeal against his conviction for verbally abusing autism campaigner, Fiona O’Leary.

Nathan Moore with an address at Allenton Park, Tallaght, Dublin, who is now 24-years-old was convicted and sentenced to 90 days in prison following his conviction for abusive and threatening behaviour towards Ms O’Leary, from Drimoleague, during a phone call which she had recorded in December 2017.

During the phone call Nathan Moore, having identified himself, called Ms O’Leary a ‘spastic geebag’ following a call she made inquiring about the Church of Scientology’s claims in relation to the treatment of autism.

When the case was before Judge James McNulty at Bantry District Court, the Judge said that he would suspend the 90 day prison sentence if Nathan Moore kept the peace for two years and the Church of Scientology gave an assurance it would pay €10,000 to the Irish Society for Autism to assist it in its work.

The case was then appealed to the Circuit Court where Judge Helen Boyle heard that Moore had also threatened to ‘box her [Fiona O’Leary] up and down.’

Nathan Moore admitted to loosing his temper when he rang Ms O’Leary back shortly after the first call on a mobile phone.

State solicitor Malachy Boohig said that the call had caused extreme upset to Ms O’Leary as she has two autistic children.

Judge Boyle said that there was little doubt that the call, which involved ‘offensive and foul language’, had caused distress to Ms O’Leary.

However, Henry Kelly barrister for Nathan Moore said that his client works as a landscape gardener and that he apologised profusely to Ms O’Leary and her children for his comments.

Judge Boyle said that this was the very least that Moore could do and taking the stand he said: ‘It happened four years ago and I have matured a bit more, I do apologise and this is something that has hung over my head for a good while.’ He apologised once more to Ms O’Leary and her family for any distress and upset his comments during the phone call caused.

He has since left the Church of Scientology and no longer works there.

Mr Kelly told the court that his client was without previous convictions and had not come to Garda attention since the incident.

‘He is a good individual and is unlikely to appear before the courts again,’ Mr Kelly said.

Judge Boyle adjourned the case for a year to October 2022 and indicated that Nathan Moore may be given the benefit of the Probation Act at that point if he ‘stays out of trouble’ in the interim.